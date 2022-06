A bill to add Juneteenth as an official paid state holiday in California gained near universal support in the last few weeks as public support for the holiday also climbs. Assembly Bill 1655, authored by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), would add Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the United States and a celebration of the thirteenth amendment, to the list of state holidays. As part of the bill, community colleges and public schools will take the day off, while state employees can choose to take the day off as one of their 11 paid holidays.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO