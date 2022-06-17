ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Wild Cheetah Graphics Dress Up Pharrell's Latest adidas NMD Hu "Animal Print"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharrell has been hard at work lately working on the rollout for his latest single “Cash In Cash Out” with 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator as well as gearing up for this star-studded Something in the Water music festival. And heading...

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
Nike Gives the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 the "Panda" Treatment

Two primary themes come together to create the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Panda.” The first is Nike’s tendency to rework existing silhouettes into new iterations. With the Dunk Low Disrupt 2, the 2020 rework of the Dunk Low named the Dunk Low Disrupt is further elaborated on with a slimmer build and extra Swooshes. The other theme that’s been especially prevalent this year is the usage of the “Panda” color scheme. Between various Dunks, an upcoming Air Jordan 1 ‘85 and PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1, the relatively simple black and white combination continues to appear.
Garbstore Is Making Spring Layering Easy With Its New Collection for SS23

London-based label Garbstore is following up on its recent editorial with KEEN with a new collection for Spring/Summer 2023. By supplying a new variation of garments that are designed with spring layering in mind for the warmer months, Garbstore and its two in-house labels The English Difference and Home Party have curated reworked classics alongside new styles. The Garbstore design mainline includes the breezy “Press Hood” jacket, short-sleeved “Kabana” shirt, and a new eight-piece graphic T-shirt collection that’s been designed by Arnold Park Studios.
INVINCIBLE and NEIGHBORHOOD Return to the adidas Campus

In continued celebration of the Taiwanese retailer INVINCIBLE’s 15th anniversary, NEIGHBORHOOD and. have again partnered with the brand by designing a new adidas Campus colorway. The three previously came together in 2017 to celebrate INVINCIBLE’s 10th anniversary by reworking the adidas Consortium NMD-R1 and last year started the 15th anniversary celebration by reuniting on the adidas Campus.
An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Following the drop of its seventh release of the season, Palace has now shared the Summer 2022 collection items dropping this week. The Week 8 drop features light outerwear, knitwear, jerseys, T-shirts, shorts and headwear. Leading this week’s release are the Shell Pullover Jacket, Palazzo Knit, Snake Shirt and Shell...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Arriving in "Triple Orange"

Has dropped yet another vibrant and eye-catching iteration for its classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is arriving in an all-orange makeup which leaves just the tongue tag to be highlighted in white. The “Triple Orange” AF1 Low is constructed in a mix material of tumbled and smooth leather. The mesh tongues, lining, laces, midsole and outsole are all dressed in an orange hue to round out the design. The orange color scheme is sure to highlight any outfit and cannot be missed.
Daniel Arsham's "Objects IV Life" Brand Launches its Debut Collection

Continuing his prolific run in 2022, which most recently featured a Divided Layers installation with Kohler and eroded helmet sculpture for Lewis Hamilton, American artist and sculptor Daniel Arsham now officially launches his new Objects IV Life apparel line looking to provide “uniforms for a creative life.” For its debut Chapter 001 collection, Arsham sets the stage with an all-rounded series of basics, outwear, footwear and accessories clad in deadstock and sustainable materials, custom metal alloy trim and special patina washes.
Nike Celebrates 5th-Anniversary of SNKRS With Special-Edition AF1

To celebrate five years of the footwear release app SNKRS, has crafted a special-edition take on the Nike Air Force 1, arriving in a clean and simple colorway with commemorative details. The upcoming pairs feature white paneled uppers incorporating a variety of different knitting patterns with brown leather Swooshes adorned on laterals.
Moschino's SS23 Delivers an Ode to Late Artist Tony Viramontes

For Moschino’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear showing at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, Creative Director Jeremy Scott developed an ode to the late artist Tony Viramontes. Blended with Moschino‘s penchant for the bright and bold, the special range serves as an homage to the iconic oeuvre and iconoclastic approach of the fashion illustrator and photographer.
HUMAN MADE Delivers New T-Shirts for SEASON 23

Following the first and second releases of its SEASON 23 collection, HUMAN MADE has just delivered its third drop comprising T-shirts, shirts, shorts, bags, rugs, mugs, and a figure on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is a cream-colored button-down silk shirt adorned with graphics of the Japanese brand’s signature whimsical...
Watch Lil Uzi Vert Record a Song Inside a Balenciaga Store

Joining the ranks of Balenciaga fans, Lil Uzi Vert has shared has made it a point to share his love of the luxury fashion house. In recent weeks, the rapper has taken to Instagram to share outfits comprised of garments designed by Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia and spending time at a flagship store.
ZEGNA Embarks on a New Menswear Dimension for SS23

Alessandro Sartori‘s vision for ZEGNA is permeated with technicality, transforming the 112 year old brand into a sartorial menswear giant that is aiming to capture the attention of a new generation. Yesterday, ZEGNA showed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection titled “BORN IN OASI ZEGNA,” and as the name suggests, Milan Fashion Week‘s crowd was shuttle bussed to the North Italian countryside to sit atop Casa Zegna’s rooftop for a dramatic end to the week’s fashionable antics. With this in mind, ZEGNA is ready to not just take on, but dominate the increasingly blurred line between luxury tailoring and casualwear, and it did so with loose silhouettes, technical materials, pops of color, and a collaboration to boot.
Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following its latest Antihero collaboration, Supreme has now reunited with for another Spring 2022 team-up. Taking on the Nike Shox Ride 2, the upcoming range continues the New York imprint’s major collaboration series and relationship with the sportswear name. Made exclusively for Supreme, the boldly updated sneaker will be...
Emporio Armani SS23 Prepares for a Lively Summer Holiday

Emporio Armani took to the Milan Fashion Week stage to unveil its refined Spring/Summer 2023 collection, officially dubbed “A Basketful of Summer.”. “Summer is defined by lightness, in attitude and spirit lightness as immediacy and the sheer joy of living and dressing for the season: choosing clothes and accessories to throw on without too much thought,” the official collection notes read. “This collection by Emporio, the brand that Giorgio Armani has always seen as a container of possibilities, resembles a wicker basket, full of surprises that will bring the holiday spirit to the city and give any holiday the appropriate fresh and composed feel.”
