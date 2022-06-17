Wild Cheetah Graphics Dress Up Pharrell's Latest adidas NMD Hu "Animal Print"

Alessandro Sartori‘s vision for ZEGNA is permeated with technicality, transforming the 112 year old brand into a sartorial menswear giant that is aiming to capture the attention of a new generation. Yesterday, ZEGNA showed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection titled “BORN IN OASI ZEGNA,” and as the name suggests, Milan Fashion Week‘s crowd was shuttle bussed to the North Italian countryside to sit atop Casa Zegna’s rooftop for a dramatic end to the week’s fashionable antics. With this in mind, ZEGNA is ready to not just take on, but dominate the increasingly blurred line between luxury tailoring and casualwear, and it did so with loose silhouettes, technical materials, pops of color, and a collaboration to boot.

