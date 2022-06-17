Today In The Culture, June 17, 2022: Film and TV Production Surge | Mies Crown Hall Americas Prizes | Chicago’s New Slogan

Hindman Auctions American Surrealist Gertrude Abercrombie. Hindman Auctions has announced the most significant selection of Gertrude Abercrombie paintings ever to come to market in “Casting Spells: The Gertrude Abercrombie Collection of Laura and Gary Maurer,” a single-owner auction on September 28. “As the preeminent collectors of Abercrombie works, Laura and Gary Maurer’s collection of twenty-one magical and mysterious career-spanning works by the enchanting artist will provide bidders a unique opportunity to compete on the broadest offering of works and some of the physically largest paintings by the ‘Queen of the Bohemians,'” writes Hindman. “A brilliant and willfully eccentric Chicago-based Surrealist artist with close ties to the jazz music scene, her works often evoke themes such as witchcraft and sorcery, and abound with owls, moonlit landscapes, walking paths, cats, and eggs. Susan Weininger, the leading Abercrombie scholar, says the selection from the late 1930s to the artist’s passing in the 1970s offers a wide range of works. “Significant examples of the artist’s most important themes are all represented, from self-portraits to mysterious landscapes through which the artist wanders, to meticulously painted and evocative still lifes and interiors, and more.” The Maurer Collection will travel to New York City for a preview in early September. In August, Hindman will announce additional details about the previews in New York and Chicago and collection highlights. Registration for the auction will be here.

