Juneteenth being observed on Monday

Several organizations and businesses announced the formation of the Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition, a cross-sector and collective initiative committed to pursuing Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (I.D.E.A.) strategies in the community, during last weekend's Juneteenth celebration in Jamestown. The I.D.E.A. Coalition's goal is to make Chautauqua County a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities to thrive, especially those who have been historically marginalized. They are committed to addressing, prioritizing, and giving voice to directly impacted by such things as racism and social injustice in the community.
Chautauqua County's Director of the Office for Aging Services (OFAS) has been honored as a 2022 New York State Senate Woman of Distinction. Dr. Mary Ann Spanos was recognized for her achievements and contributions to the community during a ceremony at Jamestown's Yassou Festival on Saturday. State Senator George Borrello says he nominated Dr. Spanos for her long-standing community service and the way she and her staff responded to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown...
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Town of Dunkirk is getting an economic boost with the announcement that the the temperature-controlled storage and distribution company Americold will be adding 60 new jobs. The jobs are the result of completed construction of a new 181,000 square-foot cold storage distribution facility built in...
Jamestown High School has announced that Katie Castro will serve as the school's 2022 Commencement Speaker. Mrs. Castro is a speaker, strategist and social entrepreneur who is committed to the catalyzation of movements through innovation, collaboration and social impact. JHS Principal Dana Williams says, "Katie Castro exemplifies the idea of...
A new law barring sales of bullet-proof vests to most civilians in New York State doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who allegedly murdered 10 people last month at a Buffalo supermarket. That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. But that's not all -- Assemblyman Andrew Goodell says he sees other problems with the law, including the fact that it doesn't make it illegal to possess a bullet-proof vest...
The committee for the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk has revealed the logo that will be used for this year's event. The winning logo was created by Jamestown High School student Lexi Holmes and will be used on the shirts for the event. Holmes' logo was selected as the winner from a group of six finalists in a recent online poll. The 26th annual Laurel Memorial Run/Walk will be held on Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. The event is named after Laurel Hotelling, who lived with Down syndrome before her passing in 2017. It is held every July to honor people with disabilities.
Days after Juneteenth celebrations, there have been conversations that have led to big questions, including “Should we rename parts of Buffalo?”. On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that there would be millions of dollars invested into East Buffalo to show her devotion to helping the community. You can see...
ALBANY – New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week $46 million in aid to counties across the state for the ‘Summer Youth Employment Program,’ with allotments coming to Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties. The Summer Youth Employment Program is administered by the state’s Office of Temporary...
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Water pressure is returning to the entire City of Lockport following a water main break Tuesday. Lockport Police posted the notice on Facebook Tuesday just after 2 p.m. saying in part, "the water department is actively working to restore water as quickly as possible." According to...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following last month’s mass shooting at a Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket, the East Side of Buffalo is getting a $50 million investment, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. The Governor’s Office says the investment efforts are intended to “help stabilize and strengthen the community in the...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls City Hall was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning due a nearby shooting, a city spokesperson said. Police responded just before 9 a.m. to a call of a shooting between people in two vehicles on Pine Avenue between 7th and 10th streets, the city said. One car […]
LAKEWOOD – Hundreds of people took part in a free community recycling day over the weekend, highlighting the importance of appropriately salvaging what otherwise would be waste. Hosted by the Jamestown Cummins Plant each year, the goal aims to get the community involved in recycling. As Health, Safety, Environmental...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “They’ve let the grass go sometimes, but never to the extreme that this has been.” Many people that have loved ones in the Riverdale Cemetery are upset with how their family’s plots are being mistreated. Melanie Krajkowski has had her loved ones buried in the cemetery for nine years, and she […]
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred on Route 5 near 8th Avenue at about 1:30 PM. Deputies say 21-year-old Bisitt Welday of Roxbury, Massachusetts was traveling east on Route 5 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash. Welday and a juvenile female were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another passenger, 25-year-old Aman Asgedom of Roxbury, Massachusetts was treated for serious injuries by EMS and the County Medic and later transported to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Welday was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right, and unlicensed operator. She will answer the charges in Westfield Town Court at a later date.
Editor's note: This is the first in a four-part series. Three hours after a white supremacist opened fire and killed 10 Black people in the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, law enforcement officials held a news conference. . They noted a half-dozen times that the alleged gunman was not from Western...
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Home décor shoppers have a new option in Amherst: At Home, which brands itself as The Home Décor Superstore, is opening at 3151 Sheridan Drive next to Whole Foods. The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. It had a soft...
Comments / 1