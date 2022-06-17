Juneteenth being observed on Monday

The committee for the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk has revealed the logo that will be used for this year's event. The winning logo was created by Jamestown High School student Lexi Holmes and will be used on the shirts for the event. Holmes' logo was selected as the winner from a group of six finalists in a recent online poll. The 26th annual Laurel Memorial Run/Walk will be held on Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. The event is named after Laurel Hotelling, who lived with Down syndrome before her passing in 2017. It is held every July to honor people with disabilities.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO