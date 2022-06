The Trenton Police Department reminds the public of the fireworks ordinance and the use of fireworks within the city limits of Trenton. The city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated on July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

TRENTON, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO