The Colorado Avalanche are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2001 and while the team is buzzing, so is the city of Denver and all of Avalanche Country. The Avalanche have announced that they will be hosting special watch parties at Ball Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday and Wednesday (June 20th and 22nd) at Ball Arena on the ginormous screen inside the arena.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO