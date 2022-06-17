Chittning Pond reopens in town of Sangerfield

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — A town court justice in Oswego County has resigned amid an investigation into her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. West Monroe Town Court Justice Kimberly Inman was appraised by the Commission in June of 2021 as they investigated a complaint about her failure to report to the New York State Comptroller, as is required by law, and money she received for the town court in connection with her duties as town justice.

