Chittning Pond reopens in town of Sangerfield

OTISCO, N.Y. — Onondaga County's newest addition to its extensive park system officially opened on Tuesday morning in the Town of Otisco. The new park is located at the southern end of Otisco Lake on Otisco Valley Road. The park area is now available to the public, including shoreline...
Board members who volunteer to manage the New Forest Cemetery say a lack of support and insurmountable debt have led them to walk away from the cemetery. Family members distraught as board walks away from New Forest Cemetery in Utica. Distraught family members gathered at New Forest Cemetery in Utica...
Mayoral elections in the villages of Herkimer and Ilion take place Tuesday with the polls open until 9 p.m. Candidates in the Herkimer mayoral race are Republican Dana Sherry and former mayor, Democrat Mark Ainsworth. Incumbent Mayor Mark Netti and former village clerk, Amanda Viscomi, are also running on the independent lines.
New York state will pay for the demolition of an abandoned complex of buildings on Syracuse’s West Side, clearing the way for the city’s plan to develop new housing and a tech hub expected to create 400 jobs. Gov. Kathy Hochul said today the state will provide up...
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has committed to NewsChannel 9 it will clean up garbage piling up in the parking lot around ShoppingTown Mall. People who’ve noticed the piles while driving through the parking lot have emailed NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team with their concerns. Among the mess are carpet remnants, carpet pads, pieces of lawnmowers and bags of garbage.
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — A town court justice in Oswego County has resigned amid an investigation into her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. West Monroe Town Court Justice Kimberly Inman was appraised by the Commission in June of 2021 as they investigated a complaint about her failure to report to the New York State Comptroller, as is required by law, and money she received for the town court in connection with her duties as town justice.
SANGERFIELD — State and local officials are celebrating the completion of work along Chittning Pond — a 70-acre pond located in the Albert J. Woodford Memorial State Forest, off U.S. Route 20, that is home to a warm water fishery and provides habitat for a multitude of bird, amphibian, reptile, and mammal species.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A textile drive will be held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford on Saturday, June 25, to benefit the Utica Center for Development. Items like clothing and blankets can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside of PiNZ.
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. A new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki will support Cayuga Community College students entering a manufacturing-related program at the college’s Fulton campus. Full story here. The Fulton City School District Board of Education...
The city of Syracuse has failed its first attempt to win a competitive $50 million federal grant to start the proposed $1 billion renovation of the neighborhood in the shadow of Interstate 81. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has denied an application, made by the city and...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is warning drivers of some scheduled ramp closures between I-481 southbound and the Thruway starting Tuesday, June 21. The ramp to I-481 southbound from the Thruway will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21...
UTICA, N.Y. – Increasing food costs have led to longer lines at local food giveaways, including the ones at Johnson Park Center in Utica. The non-profit is looking for more volunteers to help run its drive-thru and walk-up food distribution events. It takes about 20 volunteers to operate the events, which take place weekly for walkers and once a month for drivers.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While some people are out boating on the water, catching up on errands and off from school, others are hard at work in their offices on the Monday Juneteenth is observed. Some people have written NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team, asking specifically why Oswego County...
ILION, N.Y. – The Copper Cafe in the Arc Mall in Ilion is preparing for a soft opening on Wednesday featuring a menu of breakfast and lunch options. The cafe, which offers employment opportunities for Arc Herkimer clients, has been under construction since February. Some menu items include breakfast...
UTICA, N.Y. – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stopped by Utica Monday to campaign for his son, who is facing three opponents in the Republican primary for New York governor. Andrew Giuliani also dropped by Utica on the campaign trail earlier this month to discuss his crime...
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Just days after a black bear was spotted in Deerfield, another sighting was reported in Westmoreland around midnight Monday morning. Resident Jeff Szarek captured the bear on his home surveillance camera and sent the video to NEWSChannel 2. Szarek says the bear was in his backyard...
UTICA, N.Y. -- Distraught family members gathered at New Forest Cemetery in Utica Tuesday to meet with board members who say insurmountable debt and a lack of support has left them with no choice but to walk away. Johnny Williams has a lot riding on New Forest Cemetery getting solvent,...
There is finally a bit of relief at the gas pumps. AAA Northeast says New York State’s average price is down four cents from last week at $5.00 per gallon. The price is 8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.87 higher than this time last year. New...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 35 Syracuse Firefighters responded to a house fire in Syracuse on Sunday night, according to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD). In April, 34 firefighters responded to a fire up the street. SFD share that they responded to the house fire just after...
