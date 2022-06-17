ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chittning Pond reopens in town of Sangerfield

WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter undergoing updates and improvements recently the Chittning Pond has...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Board walks away from New Forest Cemetery

Board members who volunteer to manage the New Forest Cemetery say a lack of support and insurmountable debt have led them to walk away from the cemetery. Family members distraught as board walks away from New Forest Cemetery in Utica. Distraught family members gathered at New Forest Cemetery in Utica...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Village mayoral elections take place Tuesday in Herkimer, Ilion

Mayoral elections in the villages of Herkimer and Ilion take place Tuesday with the polls open until 9 p.m. Candidates in the Herkimer mayoral race are Republican Dana Sherry and former mayor, Democrat Mark Ainsworth. Incumbent Mayor Mark Netti and former village clerk, Amanda Viscomi, are also running on the independent lines.
ILION, NY
localsyr.com

‘Dumb thing to do:’ Onondaga County Executive warns against dumping trash at ShoppingTown

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has committed to NewsChannel 9 it will clean up garbage piling up in the parking lot around ShoppingTown Mall. People who’ve noticed the piles while driving through the parking lot have emailed NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team with their concerns. Among the mess are carpet remnants, carpet pads, pieces of lawnmowers and bags of garbage.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County town court justice resigns amid investigation into her finances, conduct

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — A town court justice in Oswego County has resigned amid an investigation into her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. West Monroe Town Court Justice Kimberly Inman was appraised by the Commission in June of 2021 as they investigated a complaint about her failure to report to the New York State Comptroller, as is required by law, and money she received for the town court in connection with her duties as town justice.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Enhancements unveiled at popular fishing access site in Sangerfield

SANGERFIELD — State and local officials are celebrating the completion of work along Chittning Pond — a 70-acre pond located in the Albert J. Woodford Memorial State Forest, off U.S. Route 20, that is home to a warm water fishery and provides habitat for a multitude of bird, amphibian, reptile, and mammal species.
SANGERFIELD, NY
localsyr.com

I-481 ramps with the Thruway to close for repairs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is warning drivers of some scheduled ramp closures between I-481 southbound and the Thruway starting Tuesday, June 21. The ramp to I-481 southbound from the Thruway will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Johnson Park Center seeking volunteers to help with food giveaway events

UTICA, N.Y. – Increasing food costs have led to longer lines at local food giveaways, including the ones at Johnson Park Center in Utica. The non-profit is looking for more volunteers to help run its drive-thru and walk-up food distribution events. It takes about 20 volunteers to operate the events, which take place weekly for walkers and once a month for drivers.
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Why some people are working on Juneteenth holiday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While some people are out boating on the water, catching up on errands and off from school, others are hard at work in their offices on the Monday Juneteenth is observed. Some people have written NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team, asking specifically why Oswego County...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Copper Cafe in Ilion offers breakfast, lunch options at Arc Mall

ILION, N.Y. – The Copper Cafe in the Arc Mall in Ilion is preparing for a soft opening on Wednesday featuring a menu of breakfast and lunch options. The cafe, which offers employment opportunities for Arc Herkimer clients, has been under construction since February. Some menu items include breakfast...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Rudy Giuliani stops in Utica to campaign for son in race for governor

UTICA, N.Y. – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stopped by Utica Monday to campaign for his son, who is facing three opponents in the Republican primary for New York governor. Andrew Giuliani also dropped by Utica on the campaign trail earlier this month to discuss his crime...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Black bear sightings reported in Deerfield, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Just days after a black bear was spotted in Deerfield, another sighting was reported in Westmoreland around midnight Monday morning. Resident Jeff Szarek captured the bear on his home surveillance camera and sent the video to NEWSChannel 2. Szarek says the bear was in his backyard...
WESTMORELAND, NY
localsyr.com

Firefighters respond to overnight Eastwood fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 35 Syracuse Firefighters responded to a house fire in Syracuse on Sunday night, according to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD). In April, 34 firefighters responded to a fire up the street. SFD share that they responded to the house fire just after...
SYRACUSE, NY

