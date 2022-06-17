ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin calls on Russian firms to invest at home as sanctions bite

 4 days ago

June 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged Russia's enterprises to boost their domestic investment to help realise the country's "gigantic potential" and defy what he called...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Southern Russia starts harvest of new barley crop with high yields

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the main parts of the country's breadbasket, has started harvesting new crop of winter barley with higher yields than a year ago, the regional administration said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter and...
Agriculture Online

Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary has offered its territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports due to the disruption of usual routes via the Black Sea caused by Russia's invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Szijjarto, who made the proposal at a meeting of...
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan pre-sells 1 mln T of grains to Iran

ALMATY, June 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will sell 1 million tonnes of grain from the upcoming harvest to Iran, the Kazakh government said on Monday. The deal was signed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Tehran and both countries also agreed to cooperate in the transit of agricultural commodities, the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

(Adds detail, quotes, context) June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. Russia is...
Agriculture Online

Russian prices for new wheat crop down, exports keep falling

June 20 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week after a decline in Chicago prices, the global benchmark for the market, and weak demand, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $420 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said, adding that the number of sales was still small. Sovecon, another consultancy, said that prices for Russian wheat for supply in July were assessed at $403-410 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago. Russia exported 220,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 340,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. In the domestic market, wheat prices fell as well due to low demand, higher supply and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said. Spring grains were planted on 28.6 million hectares as of June 10 vs 29.4 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. The weather conditions are worsening for the new crop due to dry weather and hot spell in most parts of Russia's southern regions, its breadbasket, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,675 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($259.73) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 29,675 rbls/t -3,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -6,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 38,200 rbls/t -5,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,810/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,570/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $914.4/t -$19 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 56.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online

Ukraine soon to receive first temporary storage for 2022 grain harvest

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian invasion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-G20 chair Indonesia to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko Widodo will visit counterparts in Ukraine and Russia next week and press for a peaceful resolution to their conflict, his foreign minister said on Wednesday, the first such trip by an Asian leader. The Ukraine war has overshadowed meetings...
Agriculture Online

Germany says working with Poland, Romania on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany supports Poland and Romania in adapting their railways to enable the export of millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian sea blockade, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. "The railway tracks need to be modernized, we need...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine president says Africa "hostage" in war with Russia

NAIROBI, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Africa was a "hostage" in the war with Russia, which had contributed to rising food prices on the continent. African countries are acutely affected by the growing crisis, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel...
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria expects good 2022 wheat crop, strong exports

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects a good wheat crop in 2022, almost matching last year's record harvest, that will allow for ample exports, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday. "We expect the wheat crop to be close to last year's. Whether it would be 6.5 million...
Agriculture Online

Omnia sees Africa increasing farm input support amid food security fears

June 20 (Reuters) - Fertilizer manufacturer Omnia Holdings says African governments are increasing support for smallholder farmers amid fears that input costs, driven higher after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could cut crop production and worsen food insecurity. Omnia supplies fertilizer to both commercial and smallholder farmers in several sub-Saharan African...
Agriculture Online

French spirits industry sees inflation giving 2022 bitter taste

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French spirits industry faces a difficult year due to geopolitical constraints, soaring inflation and COVID-19 restrictions in China, after sales staged a partial recovery in 2021, industry group Federation Francaise des Spiritueux (FFS) said on Tuesday. "The year 2022 is far more complex," FFS...
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to scrap subsidies for some cooking oil products

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs said on Tuesday. Malaysia will also lift ceiling prices for chicken and eggs from July, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by A....
