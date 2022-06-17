The Return of Rosie Perez

Click here to read the full article. Rising Egyptian star Amir El-Masry (“Limbo”) has been cast as the young Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, the former Harrods owner, in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Variety can reveal. Netflix confirmed the casting but declined to provide further details. As previously reported by Variety, Salim Daw (“Oslo”) has been cast as the older incarnation of Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Dodi Fayed, who was romantically linked to Diana, Princess of Wales, when they both died in a car crash in Paris, France on Aug. 31, 1997. Born in Cairo and raised in London, Amir...

