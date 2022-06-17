ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Return of Rosie Perez

By Liz Ritter, Executive Editor
newbeauty.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a fleeting moment during May in New York where the weather is simply the stuff of magic—those sunny days where there’s no chance of rain, no more snow for months, and no hot temperature–induced, soul-altering smells sneaking up from the subway. Today is that...

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

 

HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle. RELATED: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Paris Jackson performs 'Lighthouse' on 'Tonight Show'

June 22 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson performed her song "Lighthouse" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 24-year-old wore a short earth-toned dress and sang, "I'm the flask in your pocket on a rainy day/And she's the one that you share it with on the train/And you burn your throat/Intoxicated on what could have been our love."
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Crown’ Casts Amir El-Masry as Young Ex-Harrods Owner Mohamed Al-Fayed (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rising Egyptian star Amir El-Masry (“Limbo”) has been cast as the young Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, the former Harrods owner, in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Variety can reveal. Netflix confirmed the casting but declined to provide further details. As previously reported by Variety, Salim Daw (“Oslo”) has been cast as the older incarnation of Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Dodi Fayed, who was romantically linked to Diana, Princess of Wales, when they both died in a car crash in Paris, France on Aug. 31, 1997. Born in Cairo and raised in London, Amir...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

