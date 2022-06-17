Pedestrian struck and killed by tractor trailer on I-70

A Maryland State Police vehicle is pictured in a file photo. Facebook/Maryland State Police

An Ohio man died early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 70 near Myersville, police said.

Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, died from his injuries at the scene, according to a press release from Maryland State Police.

At around 3:03 a.m, state police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 70, prior to the Md. 17 exit for Myersville, the release said.

After striking a deer with his vehicle, Maddocks exited the vehicle and was then struck by the tractor-trailer, the release states.

Maryland State Police aviation initially responded, the release said, but EMS at the scene determined Maddocks died from his injuries at 3:35 a.m.

There were three other passengers in the vehicle and all were uninjured. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also uninjured.

I-70 westbound was shutdown prior to the Md. 17 exit for approximately two hours for an investigation.

Clara Niel