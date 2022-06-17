Fort Stewart Independence Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilman David Spisso passed away, according to the City of Hardeeville. Spisso was the first elected to council in 2014 and later elected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in 2016. Councilman Spisso was in the last months of his second term. They...

HARDEEVILLE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO