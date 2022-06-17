Fort Stewart Independence Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hopes to fund programs and services to be provided under the Community Partner Program for the fiscal year 2023. The service aims to achieve the priorities outlined in the Community Partnership Program 2023 request for proposals and must benefit residents of Savannah.
Across Bulloch County, several community organizations hosted events this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day. The festivities kicked off Friday evening at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center near Portal. Volunteers prepared fried fish and offered live entertainment while Center staff gave tours of the facility and on-site museum.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilman David Spisso passed away, according to the City of Hardeeville. Spisso was the first elected to council in 2014 and later elected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in 2016. Councilman Spisso was in the last months of his second term. They...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Engineers are currently investigating a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry on Hutchinson Island. According to a Chatham County engineer, the collapse happened on Saturday but it’s unlikely to be related to the earthquake that occurred just outside of Metter on the same day.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County historian is keeping the name of Susie King Taylor alive. King-Taylor was born into slavery in Liberty County and grew up in Savannah in the 1800s. Escaping to her freedom at only 12 years old, she eventually became the first teacher of...
The city was named after Charles Hines, a local senator. Hinesville, which was incorporated into a city in 1912 is one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeast United States. Places to Explore – Hinesville, Georgia. In southeast Georgia’s Liberty County, you will find the laid-back and friendly city...
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton community hosted their 7th annual Juneteenth Celebration all weekend, with Sunday’s brunch as the grand finale at Burnt Church Distillery. The event featured food and a live band. Free tickets were provided for native elders in the area. Organizers say the event has...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A sidewalk on Hutchinson Island was damaged over the weekend. Photos appear to show the sidewalk on the plaza — located between the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel — caved in. Visit Savannah says city and county officials are on-site to assess the damage. “Further assessments will be made in […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent $20,000 donation to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund motivated the Town of Bluffton to establish three new charitable funds. Bluffton resident Samantha “Sam’ Boyd made a donation of $20,000 to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund. She dedicated $10,000 to specifically the Bluffton K-9 program. The remaining $10,000 […]
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, the Darien Police Department will no longer exist. Tonight, the Darien City Council voted to dissolve the Department. The decision means the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office will take over public safety for the city. The plan is to create a Darien division within the...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Wildfire burns Liberty County's St. Catherine's Island. A man is in the hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot following a shooting late Tuesday morning. Chatham County Police tell WJCL 22 News that the shooting happened a little after 10 a.m. off Skidaway Rd. The...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday. The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has. What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the ballot to vote for. County Board...
The Georgia Municipal Association also recognizes the city as one of nine state live, work and play’ cities. The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to provide transit service for the citizens of Statesboro. Best Time To Travel. July, August and June are the hottest...
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, a mixed breed 5-year old dog named Brio won the Top All-American Dog award at the 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster presented by Purina Pro Plan. Brio was handled by his owner, Master Sergeant Ali Park who is stationed at Fort Stewart. Brio, officially known as MACH Frost […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Polls open up for the Georgia Primary Runoff Election at 7 a.m. Everybody in Chatham County will have at least one non-partisan race on the ballot for the Chief Recorder’s Court Judge – but in the 5th district they will also decide their new school board representative.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a talented zombie? Do you have a good zombie walk? Maybe you have more of a zombie-strut or saunter. Open casting calls for the 'Fear the Walking Dead' roles are being held June 25 and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday, communities in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry commemorated the end of slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago, known as Juneteenth. President Abraham Lincoln called for the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation but it would take two more years before the last slaves […]
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Bulloch County commissioners work to finalize their next budget, they heard pleas for help from both ends of the spectrum. Don Poe from Feed the Boro appealed to the county for $7,000 to support the monthly food drops for needy families they’ve been doing for the past 18 months.
