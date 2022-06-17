ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Fort Stewart Independence Day celebration

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate July 4th in the presence of heroes while listening...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces 2023 funding opportunities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hopes to fund programs and services to be provided under the Community Partner Program for the fiscal year 2023. The service aims to achieve the priorities outlined in the Community Partnership Program 2023 request for proposals and must benefit residents of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch marks Juneteenth with weekend-long celebration

Across Bulloch County, several community organizations hosted events this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day. The festivities kicked off Friday evening at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center near Portal. Volunteers prepared fried fish and offered live entertainment while Center staff gave tours of the facility and on-site museum.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Engineers are currently investigating a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry on Hutchinson Island. According to a Chatham County engineer, the collapse happened on Saturday but it’s unlikely to be related to the earthquake that occurred just outside of Metter on the same day.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Stewart, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
City
Fort Stewart, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Fort Stewart, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
nomadlawyer.org

Hinesville: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Hinesville, Georgia

The city was named after Charles Hines, a local senator. Hinesville, which was incorporated into a city in 1912 is one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeast United States. Places to Explore – Hinesville, Georgia. In southeast Georgia’s Liberty County, you will find the laid-back and friendly city...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

The Bluffton community hosted their 7th annual Juneteenth Celebration

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton community hosted their 7th annual Juneteenth Celebration all weekend, with Sunday’s brunch as the grand finale at Burnt Church Distillery. The event featured food and a live band. Free tickets were provided for native elders in the area. Organizers say the event has...
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Manny Ramirez
MilitaryTimes

Panel rejects plan to close Georgia military pilot training center

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Town of Bluffton receives $20K donation from resident

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent $20,000 donation to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund motivated the Town of Bluffton to establish three new charitable funds. Bluffton resident Samantha “Sam’ Boyd made a donation of $20,000 to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund. She dedicated $10,000 to specifically the Bluffton K-9 program. The remaining $10,000 […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, the Darien Police Department will no longer exist. Tonight, the Darien City Council voted to dissolve the Department. The decision means the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office will take over public safety for the city. The plan is to create a Darien division within the...
DARIEN, GA
WJCL

Gunshot victim shows up to Savannah urgent care, police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Wildfire burns Liberty County's St. Catherine's Island. A man is in the hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot following a shooting late Tuesday morning. Chatham County Police tell WJCL 22 News that the shooting happened a little after 10 a.m. off Skidaway Rd. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Superstars#Localevent#Local Life
wtoc.com

Tuesday marks Ga. primary runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday. The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has. What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the ballot to vote for. County Board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Statesboro: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Statesboro, Georgia

The Georgia Municipal Association also recognizes the city as one of nine state live, work and play’ cities. The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to provide transit service for the citizens of Statesboro. Best Time To Travel. July, August and June are the hottest...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville dog wins Top All-American Dog at Westminster

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, a mixed breed 5-year old dog named Brio won the Top All-American Dog award at the 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster presented by Purina Pro Plan. Brio was handled by his owner, Master Sergeant Ali Park who is stationed at Fort Stewart. Brio, officially known as MACH Frost […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Polls open up for the Georgia Primary Runoff Election at 7 a.m. Everybody in Chatham County will have at least one non-partisan race on the ballot for the Chief Recorder’s Court Judge – but in the 5th district they will also decide their new school board representative.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

“Feed the Boro” seeks funding to support monthly food drops

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Bulloch County commissioners work to finalize their next budget, they heard pleas for help from both ends of the spectrum. Don Poe from Feed the Boro appealed to the county for $7,000 to support the monthly food drops for needy families they’ve been doing for the past 18 months.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy