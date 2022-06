LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek. According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.

