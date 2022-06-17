Louis A. Conte,90

William “Bill” Mora, 74, of Ellwood City died June 14, 2022, after a long illness. Bill was born March 7, 1948, in Ellwood City to the late Chester and Catherine Patricia McCullough Mora. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 and served in the U.S Navy on the West Coast after basic training at the Naval Station Great Lakes. Bill worked at the Frisco plant of Calgon for many years before retiring at 55 to pursue his diverse interests that included guns, hunting and fishing. He belonged to the Wayne Township Rod and Gun Club in the past and enjoyed fishing in the old Hereford Manor Lake. He was a talented artist and woodcarver and loved to read. Bill was a certified Scuba diver, traveling to many exotic locales from the Maldives to Honduras.

