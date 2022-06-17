ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Louis A. Conte,90

By Turner Funeral Home
ellwoodcity.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Andrew “Lou” Conte Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Monday June 13, 2022, at Northview Senior Living in Ellwood City. He was born on September 2, 1931, to the late Emil “Shorty” and Mary (Szabo) Conte and grew up in Ellport. Lou was a...

ellwoodcity.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ellwoodcity.org

William “Bill” Mora, 74

William “Bill” Mora, 74, of Ellwood City died June 14, 2022, after a long illness. Bill was born March 7, 1948, in Ellwood City to the late Chester and Catherine Patricia McCullough Mora. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 and served in the U.S Navy on the West Coast after basic training at the Naval Station Great Lakes. Bill worked at the Frisco plant of Calgon for many years before retiring at 55 to pursue his diverse interests that included guns, hunting and fishing. He belonged to the Wayne Township Rod and Gun Club in the past and enjoyed fishing in the old Hereford Manor Lake. He was a talented artist and woodcarver and loved to read. Bill was a certified Scuba diver, traveling to many exotic locales from the Maldives to Honduras.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Loren F. “Sonny” Bubb, 85

Loren F. “Sonny” Bubb, 85, of Ellport, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Rochester Manor. Born in Ellwood City on February 3, 1937, Sonny was the son of the late Francis Elmer and Verna Belle Kiesling Bubb. He is survived by his wife, the former Evelyn “Ramona” Ritter whom he married on June 8, 1957. Sonny was employed as a crane operator at Hydrol in Rochester and after they closed, he worked for Herr Voss in Callery, PA. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Sonny enjoyed woodworking and in his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
ELLPORT, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Kathleen A. Antonia, 78

Kathleen A. Antonia, 78 of New Brighton passed Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Born July 31st, 1943 in Beaver Falls, she is the daughter of the late John and Diana Capan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey W. Gregory Antonia, her sister, Theresa Christopher, her father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Florence Antonia and her sister-in-law, Carole Edgell.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Winifred D. Walker, 96

Winifred D. Walker, 96, of Ellwood City and formally of North Sewickley Twp passed away peacefully at Northview Estates, on June 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Wilber H. And Winifred (Greene) Dexter and she was born October 10, 1925, in Athol, MA. She is survived by...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moon, PA
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ellport, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of June 20

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy