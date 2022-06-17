Louis A. Conte,90

Loren F. “Sonny” Bubb, 85, of Ellport, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Rochester Manor. Born in Ellwood City on February 3, 1937, Sonny was the son of the late Francis Elmer and Verna Belle Kiesling Bubb. He is survived by his wife, the former Evelyn “Ramona” Ritter whom he married on June 8, 1957. Sonny was employed as a crane operator at Hydrol in Rochester and after they closed, he worked for Herr Voss in Callery, PA. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Sonny enjoyed woodworking and in his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Comments / 0