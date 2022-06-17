Gascon’s response to murder of two cops ‘utter nonsense’: Siddall

Violent crimes are on the rise in six of America's major cities and set to outpace the already historic levels of 2021 violent crime. Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and New York City are all on pace to break their 2021 levels of violent crime halfway through this year, with the nation's largest city leading the group, according to crime data reviewed by Fox News. New York City has seen a 25.8% jump in violent crime at this point in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, despite seeing a small decrease in the amount of homicides recorded in the city.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO