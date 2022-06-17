ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gascon’s response to murder of two cops ‘utter nonsense’: Siddall

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 17, 2022 - 00:23 - Vice President of the...

Comments / 3

Noemi G
4d ago

Yes, Gascon has got to go... has only brought criminals back on streets and does nothing but embolden them with his soft on crime attitude. .Criminals need tough laws bcuz it is NOT true that they need a 2nd, 3rd, 4th chance after they continue to commit crimes...Recall GASCON now..!!

its me
4d ago

Gascon is a very dangerous man! He is the friend of criminals and the enemy of victims! He must be removed from office immediately! Recall! Sign the petition!!

worldnationnews.com

I saw Nipsey Hussle loading a gun before the murder: witness

LOS ANGELES — A former girlfriend of murder accused Nipsey Hussle testified on Monday that she saw a murder suspect loading bullets into a gun shortly before the beloved rapper was killed in front of his South Los Angeles store. . Brianita Nicholson, who admitted in the stands that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Six major cities on pace to pass historic 2021 violent crime totals halfway through 2022

Violent crimes are on the rise in six of America's major cities and set to outpace the already historic levels of 2021 violent crime. Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and New York City are all on pace to break their 2021 levels of violent crime halfway through this year, with the nation's largest city leading the group, according to crime data reviewed by Fox News. New York City has seen a 25.8% jump in violent crime at this point in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, despite seeing a small decrease in the amount of homicides recorded in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man, woman found shot dead at Oxnard train station

Oxnard police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on a bench at a train station Sunday morning. Police responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center at 201 East Fourth St. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of two people who were bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrive on scene, […]
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Man, woman gunned down in Hollywood overnight

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a gunman after two people were killed in an overnight shooting in the heart of Hollywood. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man and woman were found shot to death at the intersection of North Gower Street and Carlos Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, adding that they received multiple 911 calls about the incident.
KTLA

Armed man shot, wounded by police in Fairfax area: LAPD

A man who was armed with a gun and allegedly fired at police in the Fairfax area Friday morning was shot and wounded by officers, LAPD officials said. The incident unfolded about 9:20 a.m. when police responded to a call about a man pointing a gun at construction workers in the area of Beverly Boulevard […]
FAIRFAX, CA
crimevoice.com

Man accused of imprisoning and torturing woman at his home for several months

A Chino Hills man is in custody after a woman accused him of kidnapping, imprisoning, torturing, and raping her for months in his home. Only minutes before contacting the police, the woman escaped the home of 59-year-old Peter Anthony McGuire, whom she told officers had “held her against her will at his residence for several months,” according to the press release by Chino Hills police. “While being held against her will, McGuire tortured, physically assaulted, and raped the victim.”
CHINO HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Van Nuys; Killer on the Loose

A man was fatally shot Friday in the Van Nuys area, and the killer remained at large. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Kester Avenue. CBS2 reported the victim, who was in his 40s and 50s, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Abandons Mercedes After Collision in South Los Angeles

Police Saturday are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a hit and run driver who abandoned a Mercedes-Benz and ran away after colliding with another vehicle near the University Park area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 1:50 a.m. Friday to Central Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Rubbernecker Crashes Looking At Fiery Freeway Crash (Caught On Camera) | Rancho Cucamonga

06.18.2022 | 7:56 PM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A Fiery freeway crash causes a second collision by what appears to be a rubbernecker on the other side of the freeway (caught on camera). Just before 8pm, authorities responded to reports of a fiery freeway crash. First responders arrived on scene and located a 2 vehicle crash with one overturned, fully engulfed in flames. It is unclear how many were transported, but it appears everyone was out of the vehicle. A vehicle traveling on the opposite side of the freeway, possible rubbernecker, spun out of control and crashed. (CAUGHT ON CAMERA 1:25 time stamp). It appears there were no injuries from this collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
