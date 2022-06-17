ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Roswell Village Council

 4 days ago
KEY ACTION Mayor Mitch Belknap said he will be meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers Monday regarding a $1,000,000 grant awarded to the village for the Roswell Collection and Wastewater Treatment Plant. The grant is applicable toward the project design and construction costs. Belknap said because the Tuscarawas County Water and Sewer District will be taking over the project, Mike Jones will be joining him for the meeting which will see the transfer of the grant to the TCWSD.

DISCUSSION: Council agreed to seek a levy on the November ballot as a way to pave streets in the village. Final numbers will be determined after Solicitor Brett Hillyer contacts the county auditors. Once the actual cost to the residents is known, council members will go door-to-door to inform residents of the plan. Belknap said after speaking with W.E. Quicksall & Associates, Inc., he learned it would be $331,334 to asphalt Main Street from corporation to corporation line. This includes the grinding down of existing asphalt so as not to cover existing curbs and causing water issues for some residents. The village share would be 20% or approximately $66,000. Fiscal Officer Kim Obed Meek said the village could not afford this along with the truck payment.

OTHER ACTION

• Ralph Tice has joined the Police Department and has already been active, noted Police Chief Donna Patterson. Council reviewed ordinances during the meeting including junk/junk vehicle and mowing ordinances that need to be more strictly enforced.

• Heard resignation letters from Councilman Larry Pringle and his daughter Mackinzi Pringle, who was an auxiliary member and handled Community Center Reservations. This leaves a vacant seat on council. Anyone interested may attend the next council meeting.

• Agreed for Mayor Belknap to sign the new trash contract with Kimble Co. This will include a tote for each resident.

FOR YOUR INFO

• Mayor Belknap said he was pleasantly surprised with the Memorial Day Festival turnout. 55 cars participated in the car show and many attended the service. Council President Justin Eggerton said all of the food trucks who were taking part in the activities have committed to being back for next year.

• Thanked Kenny Mann for patching potholes on Marshal Turn at no cost to the village. Council agreed they need to set another day to work on potholes.

• Council was able to view some very old pictures discovered in the village garage recently. They will clean them up and hang them in the Community Center for all to enjoy and hopefully recognize. Belknap said some were of teams at the former Roswell School that were most likely taken at the Old City Hall, which is no longer standing.

UP NEXT Will meet July 21, at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.

