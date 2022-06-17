ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor police sergeant honored for helping woman

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Sgt. Kasey Gonsalves of the East Windsor Police Department recently received the Operation KeepSafe Award from the Dementia Society of America. (East Windsor Police Department)

EAST WINDSOR — After helping an elderly woman return home, Sgt. Kasey Gonsalves of the East Windsor Police Department received the Operation KeepSafe Award from the Dementia Society of America.

The award is given to “those whose service above self was evidenced by the manner in which they made a meaningful difference in the life of someone who had become lost, through elopement, and their family.”

On the morning of Sunday, May 29, a woman was seen walking on Route 140 toward Kement Construction at 2:30 a.m. The woman lived in Enfield and was confused and disoriented.

Gonsalves approached the woman and instantly noticed her condition. She and other officers helped find her home address through a name-sharing network.

Enfield police contacted her husband, who confirmed that his wife has dementia and had wandered off in the middle of the night.

The Dementia Society of America brings resources and education to those with and impacted by dementia.

It also has a program called Operation KeepSafe, which makes it easier for lost ones to be found through identification and an online profile. It allows a patient to add allergies, medications, and any other health conditions.

According to Alzheimer’s Association, knowing when an individual wanders the most, involving the person in daily activities, and reassuring the person when they feel disoriented are all ways to help reduce wandering with a dementia patient.

Comments / 0

 

