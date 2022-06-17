Cheney Tech: ‘We are more than grads, we are professionals’

MANCHESTER — Kurt McKinney, the salutatorian of Howell Cheney Technical High School’s Class of 2022, walked onto the stage during Thursday’s graduation carrying a battered cardboard box.

CHENEY TECH CLASS OF 2022

VALEDICTORIAN: Riley Richard

SALUTATORIAN: Kurt McKinney

Holding it up to the cheers of his classmates, McKinney told the crowd gathered at the school’s athletic fields that he had used the box to carry around his Chromebook for his entire high school career.

“The box can be representative of several things,” McKinney said. “However, what I want all of you to take away from this is how there are times where you yourself may feel brittle and broken. But you should know that you are still good. Life may throw a lot at you, but you can still push through with it, and make it out the other side. Maybe a little broken, but still good.”

McKinney continued the analogy by pointing out that the box had gotten a break in 2020 and 2021, when he stayed home to learn virtually.

“It probably wouldn’t have lasted as long without that break,” he said. “This is indicative of how we should go about our life. Remember to take a break. You’ll last much longer and be better for it.”

Valedictorian Riley Richard told how he came to attend Cheney Tech.

At the end of eighth grade he saw a presentation about the school. He was initially interested because he wouldn’t have to take a foreign language or music class, and he believed the school’s culinary program meant he’d be eating filet mignon and lobster for lunch.

In a conversation later with his father, he identified the real reason.

“I don’t know what I want to do with my life, but I do know I want to walk out of high school with something practical, tangible and applicable,” he told his father.

Starting next week, many of the graduates will move onto the workforce, whether in the electrical field; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; or precision machining technology, Richard said.

“We are more than high school graduates,” he said. “We are professionals.”

Class Advisor Monique Dorsey recalled the class’ freshman year, which was also her first year at the school.

“Being able to watch this class go from children who faced many challenges in and out of the classroom to young adults who have figured out what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves has been a pleasure that will remain the highlight of my career,” Dorsey said.

She said she isn’t worried about the Class of 2022 going out into the world because they’re prepared.

“Be kind and good to people you meet on your way up,” she told the graduates. “Think big thoughts, and be optimistic about whatever you are doing. But most importantly, prioritize who you are and who you want to be, and don’t spend time with anything that threatens your character.”