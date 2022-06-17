ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazak plans live demos at IMTS

By Cutting Tool Engineering
ctemag.com
 2 days ago

At the International Manufacturing Technology Show, Mazak Corp. will showcase 19 machines, many of which will be operated in real-world production demonstrations. Mazak series of machines include the Ez, Integrex Multi-Tasking, the Syncrex Swiss-Style, and the NEO Series. Mazak also will feature automation systems, its MPower complete customer care program, and...

www.ctemag.com

ctemag.com

8 benefits of standardized robots

Traditionally, CNC automation solutions were often custom and one-offs. Although promising an outcome tailor-made to an application can be tantalizing, it also can make choosing the right investment in robotics for the machining industry very difficult and risky. The evolution of technology and capabilities, coupled with increased acceptance of automation,...
ENGINEERING
ForConstructionPros.com

LGMG Launches H-SERIES High-capacity Booms

This year LGMG is launching a number of new MEWP models for aerial products. Following the release of second generation scissor lifts, the H-series high-capacity boom lifts will be introduced to customers soon. LGMG H-series boom lifts are diesel engine powered with four models: T65J-H, T72J-H, T85J-H and T92J-H. These...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Defense One

China’s ‘Particle Beam Cannon’ Is a Nuclear-Power Breakthrough

The prototype “particle beam cannon” recently completed by Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Modern Physics may sound like science fiction, but it is a novel new technology that promises to recycle dangerous waste produced by a nuclear reactor. A product of China’s huge investment in advanced nuclear-energy systems, the breakthrough could move the country toward energy independence and further cement its global leadership in climate-friendly technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Simulated co-optimization of renewable energy and desalination systems in Neom, Saudi Arabia

The interdependence between the water and power sectors is a growing concern as the need for desalination increases globally. Therefore, co-optimizing interdependent systems is necessary to understand the impact of one sector on another. We propose a framework to identify the optimal investment mix for a co-optimized water-power system and apply it to Neom, Saudi Arabia. Our results show that investment strategies that consider the co-optimization of both systems result in total cost savings for the power sector compared to independent approaches. Analysis results suggest that systems with higher shares of non-dispatchable renewables experience the most significant cost reductions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Electrically conductive paints and other polymer alloys now produced easily

Medical devices, cars, and many advanced technologies contain innumerable delicate components that are held together by electrically conductive polymers, such as polyaniline. For several decades, synthesis of polyaniline for industrial electronics applications has faced a major limitation: what solvent best facilitates synthesis? This abstract question is important for minimizing the cost and complexity of polyaniline production and facilitating useful properties such as shaping. The ability to use a range of cheap, low-boiling-point solvents would greatly assist versatile polymer processing modes such as inkjet printing, but had remained elusive until now.
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Phys.org

Electric shock to petroleum coke generates sustainable graphene

Researchers at Texas A&M University and ExxonMobil are developing a method to reprocess petroleum coke—a byproduct of refining crude oil—into a sustainable, high-value alternative. Using a chemical process called electrochemical exfoliation, they have converted petroleum coke into graphene, a nanomaterial with applications in electronics, medicine and energy storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ctemag.com

SmartMoma AGV with Mobile Robot and Nextage Humanoid Robot

Rollomatic maintains its global leadership position in the field of cutting tool production and is proud to announce the launch of an Omron automatically guided vehicle with a robotic handling system and a Kawada humanoid industrial robot. The design of these handling systems is in line with increasing demands in the area of “IIoT” and the “SmartFactory”.
ELECTRONICS
Reader's Digest

The Future of Recycling: 13 Innovative Strategies That Could Save the Earth

Recycling has come a long way since curbside pickups. In fact, it’s getting to the point where you can recycle (almost) anything, and even more innovation is in the works. These new recycling technologies and strategies couldn’t come at a better time; just because you can recycle most things doesn’t mean everything is recycled. Here’s one eye-opening statistic: In 2019, less than five percent of plastic waste was actually recycled in the United States, in part because most recycling facilities are only equipped to handle the most common type of plastics. As a result, the vast majority of the 121 billion pounds of plastic produced in the U.S. every year heads to landfills, incinerators, or out to sea.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Effects of bioflavonoid-containing mouth rinses on optical properties of tooth-coloured dental restorative materials

This study investigated differences in colour (Î”E00) and translucency parameter (Î”TP00) of nanofilled/microhybrid composites and a glass-ionomer cement following immersion in bioflavonoid (Citrox)- or chlorhexidine-based mouth rinses. Sixty disc-shaped specimens (N"‰="‰5/group) of Filtek Supreme (3M), Gradia Anterior (GC) and Fuji IX (GC) were exposed to Citrox/0.2%CHX (Perio+0.2, Curaprox), Citrox/0.09%CHX (Perio+0.09, Curaprox), 0.2%CHX (Savacol, Colgate-Palmolive) or distilled water by 2-min agitation daily for 28Â days in an orbital shaker at 200Â rpm at 37Â Â°C. Colour recordings were performed using a clinical spectrophometer to obtain CIELab coordinates. General linear model, ANOVA, Tukey test (Î±"‰="‰0.05) and Pearson correlation test were used to analyse data. Î”E00 ranged between 0.33 (Gradia_Savacol_T28) and 6.35 (Fuji_Savacol_T28) (p"‰<"‰0.001). Î”TP00 ranged between 0.36 (Fuji_ Perio+0.2) and 1.73 (Fuji_Savacol) (p"‰<"‰0.05). Savacol resulted in higher Î”E00 of Filtek and Fuji and Î”TP00 of Filtek than Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 (p"‰="‰0.005). Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 resulted in higher Î”E00 at T7 than T28 (p"‰<"‰0.05). There was no correlation between Î”TP00 and Î”E00 (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.147). Generally, Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 mouth rinses produced similar or lower Î”E00 and Î”TP00 than Savacol. GIC Fuji showed higher Î”E00 and similar or higher Î”TP00 than composites Filtek and Gradia. Î”E00 in all materials decreased in Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 over time.
SCIENCE

