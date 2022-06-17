ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Preston Woman Receives Liver Transplant

By Stories of Hope
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

In the first of KPVI's 'Stories of Hope' series, we talk to a Preston woman who is thankful to be alive. Andrea Andersen is a wife and mother of four. She says after having her first child, she applied for life insurance and was denied after being tested and finding that...

www.kpvi.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Family Speaks Out About Organ Donation

A Rigby family's son gave the gift of life to several recipients just months after making the choise to be an organ donor. Mona Pinnock says when her son Rhett turned 21, he went in to renew his drivers license and decided to become an organ donor. Just months after...
POCATELLO, ID
KSLTV

Idaho teen missing since Friday; police asking for public’s help

Police in Rexburg, Idaho, are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday. Halle Snow Smith left Rexburg with 19-year-old Joshua Benson in the early morning hours of June 17, according to the missing persons poster, and “are believed to have last been seen in the Inkom, Idaho area.”
REXBURG, ID
Preston, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Herald-Journal

Human waste, trash and off-trail ATV use prompt closure of popular Idaho recreation land

Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Teton House finds success at new location

Due to popular demand, the Teton House restaurant made a comeback this spring at a historic location in downtown Blackfoot and the reception has been everything that could have been hoped for. The Teton House reopened at 80 N. Broadway after some extensive remodeling work. The original location near Walmart...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Driver Knocks Out Power For Over 1,000 Idaho Residents

You're all snuggled up at home on the couch. Your bowl of popcorn (extra butter of course) is piping hot, you've got your favorite drink full of ice, and you're about to start binging your favorite show when...darkness. You find yourself enveloped in nothing but pure, spooky darkness. The screen...
POCATELLO, ID
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Pocatello, ID

In the state of Idaho, you'll find a mystical place called Pocatello. The largest city in Bannock County, Pocatello boasts a number of attractions that will serve all your travel needs and give you the experience of a lifetime. This city is a very calm, clean, and historic place with...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least one injured in three-vehicle crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO — At least one person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on a busy Pocatello street on Friday. The noon wreck involved a pickup truck and two cars on Pocatello Creek Road in front of the Ridley's supermarket. Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded and at least one injured person was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Pocatello police temporarily shut down Pocatello Creek Road because of the crash. Further details on the wreck were not immediately available.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Just before 9 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire responded to the area of Campbell Road just off Highway 31 for a one vehicle rollover crash. Bystanders had reported the crash and were attempting first aid on the victim and only occupant of the vehicle until help could arrive. The victim, 28 year old Juan Sandoval of Rigby, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) by Air Idaho Rescue. Sandoval succumbed to his injuries a few hours later at EIRMC. Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and believe alcohol was a factor. No further information is available at this time.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

