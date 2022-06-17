Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Not Looking To Leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not looking to leave Manchester United this summer despite some reports suggesting that he has been linked to other clubs.

United supporters will be delighted to learn that Ronaldo is said to be happy at Old Trafford and wants to work with Erik Ten Hag from next season.

Ronaldo had a standout season for United finishing as one of the Premier League top goalscorers despite United having a poor season overall.

Reports are linking Ronaldo with an exit from Old Trafford, however this seems unlikely as the player seems happy to stay.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Ronaldo will be an integral part to the United team next season and will undoubtedly be Ten Hag’s leading man in attack after United missed out on Darwin Nunez.

United could end up sticking with the same attacking options that they had last season with only Ajax winger Antony being one of the only linked targets.

According to Jonathan Shrager, Ronaldo is not looking for a move.

“Ronaldo is not looking for a move away from Manchester United and is happy to stay another season.”

Ronaldo is now 37 but nobody knows when the striker could retire.

The striker will be looking to get up to speed ahead of this winters FIFA World Cup.

