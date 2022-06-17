ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg honors top students

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
STRASBURG – Daisy Verbarg and Sadie Thomas were selected as April students of the month for Strasburg High/Middle School.

Verbarg will be a senior and is the child of Dennis and Heather Verbarg. She was nominated by teacher Tonya Horne. Verbarg is a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, National Honor Society, Youth-2-Youth, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is enrolled in College Credit Plus classes. She volunteered with the elementary schools Girl’s with Pearls program. She enjoys cooking, learning about history, and camping with her family.

Thomas just completed sixth-grade and is the daughter of Paul Thomas and Carla Thomas. She was nominated by teacher Shawn Miller. She participates in basketball and volleyball and enjoys school. Her favorite class is math. She enjoys going to the park with friends.

Each received a plaque at the May board meeting. The plaques are sponsored by the district and the Lion’s Club.

— Barb Limbacher

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

