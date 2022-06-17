Obi-Wan Kenobi: What Happens To Reva Now?

Sony's Kraven the Hunter solo movie has wrapped filming, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is pretty excited about it. Although in the comics, Kraven is a villain and part of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, this cinematic version of Kraven is portrayed more like an anti-hero along the lines of Sony's Venom. Although Venom and its sequel were box office successes, they were met with overall negative reviews, and the recent Morbius movie was a dud both critically and commercially. The Kraven movie has a stacked cast, including Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, and is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker J.C. Chandor. Will that be enough to get people to care for another Spider-Man-adjacent movie that doesn't have the web head? Let us know in the comments!

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO