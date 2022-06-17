ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obi-Wan Kenobi: What Happens To Reva Now?

By Tom Chapman
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Full spoilers follow for Episode V of Obi-Wan Kenobi. All bets are off, as Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi heads into its final episode. The limited series has introduced newcomers including Vivien Lyra Blair’s young Princess Leia and Indira Varma’s Tala to the galaxy far, far away, but undoubtedly, the talking...

IGN

Titan Comics to Acquire Conan the Barbarian License From Marvel in 2023

The Conan franchise is jumping to a new comic book publisher once again. Titan Comics announced they're partnering with Heroic Signatures (a subsidiary of new Conan owner Funcom) to release new comics and collected editions starting in May 2023. Titan will publish several new Conan projects beginning next year, including...
COMICS
IGN

Kristen Bell On Frozen 3: 'What Are We Waiting For?'

Queen Anna of Arendelle herself (Kristen Bell) took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to tease the possibility of a sequel to Disney's Frozen II on Monday night. "I feel like if we’re all in, like, what are we waiting for? We want it. Let’s do it," Bell said.
MOVIES
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Indira Varma
Person
George Lucas
IGN

Christian Bale On Joining the MCU: 'I Had To Ask What That Was'

Christian Bale, who's set to play Gorr the God Butcherer in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, admitted he had no idea what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was before joining the film's cast. The actor revealed how he stayed in the dark on all matters MCU in the latest issue...
MOVIES
IGN

Minions: The Rise of Gru - Official 'The Minions Try To Break a Board With Their Hands' Clip

Watch as the Minions struggle to break a board in this new scene from Minions: The Rise of Gru. The new animated film features the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Alan Arkin, RZA, Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, Pierre Coffin, and Julie Andrews. Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters on July 1, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power Will Have Female Orcs

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be a fresh canvas for the series, offering fans a glimpse of Tolkien's mythical Second Age for the first time. In so doing, Amazon is taking the time to rethink many of the familiar elements from Tolkien's world, including Orcs. In...
TV SERIES
IGN

Johnny Cage Actor Might Be Teasing Mortal Kombat 12

Andrew Bowen, the voice actor for Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat series, is back on the lot at Warner Bros. for... something. In a now-deleted tweet, Bowen shared a video of the voice actor standing in the Warner Bros. studio lot before staring at the camera with a mischievious grin. It's the latest in a series of Tweets Bowen has been sharing online of him working on something in the Warner Bros. lot.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony's Next Spider-Man Spinoff Just Wrapped Filming - IGN Now

Sony's Kraven the Hunter solo movie has wrapped filming, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is pretty excited about it. Although in the comics, Kraven is a villain and part of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, this cinematic version of Kraven is portrayed more like an anti-hero along the lines of Sony's Venom. Although Venom and its sequel were box office successes, they were met with overall negative reviews, and the recent Morbius movie was a dud both critically and commercially. The Kraven movie has a stacked cast, including Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, and is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker J.C. Chandor. Will that be enough to get people to care for another Spider-Man-adjacent movie that doesn't have the web head? Let us know in the comments!
MOVIES
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Teases a Huge Finale

The trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 has landed, and it teases an absolutely huge season finale with monsters, explosions, and Eddie playing guitar right in the middle of the Upside Down. And, of course, it’s all scored by an epic rendition of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Lightyear Director Wouldn't Recommend Making Spin-Offs To New Filmmakers: 'It's So, So Hard'

Lightyear director Angus MacLane has experience working on Pixar sequels and spinoffs, but they're not projects he would recommend to new filmmakers. In an interview with GameSpot, MacLane shared a little bit of insight into the creative process and development of movies like Lightyear and Finding Dory, highlighting the challenges that a filmmaker faces when lifting a pre-existing character from one film or franchise and dropping them into their own standalone movie or an origin-style spinoff.
MOVIES
IGN

Kraven The Hunter Is 'Shot Entirely on Location' Says Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has confirmed that Sony's Kraven the Hunter movie was shot entirely on location, making it quite different to other Marvel films that have come before it. According to Variety, Taylor-Johnson made an appearance during Sony's presentation at the CineEurope conference, where he touched on his experience filming Kraven the Hunter. The MCU veteran stars as the title character in the movie and has been kept busy with his production schedule, as he revealed that Kraven had been "shot entirely on location."
MOVIES
IGN

Gone in the Night - Official Trailer

Upon arriving at a remote cabin in the redwoods, Kath (Winona Ryder) and her boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.) find a mysterious young couple (Owen Teague and Brianne Tju) already there — the rental has apparently been double-booked. With nowhere else to go, they decide to share the cabin with these strangers. When her boyfriend mysteriously disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed and enlists an unlikely supporter (Dermot Mulroney) with finding an explanation for their sudden breakup— but the truth is far stranger than she could have ever imagined.
MOVIES

