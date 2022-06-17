ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Investigation continues into subway death of Marcus Bryant

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mzl3c_0gDwWOp400

Questions after man dies in freak accident at Brooklyn subway station 02:06

NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead , and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong.

Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him.

"I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2.

Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when he was getting off the Q train and got caught between the train and the platform.

They say he couldn't break free in time and was then dragged, as the train continued out of the station. He fell onto the tracks and was hit by a second train pulling in.

"Unclear what the exact cause of death was, first or second train," said New York City Transit Authority President Richard Davey.

Davey says he does not think it was a door incident, and officials are now focused on figuring out whether proper protocols were followed.

"A conductor should have his or her head out the window when the doors close and be looking to the left and to the right for approximately 75 feet," said Davey. "That's our normal protocol."

The NYPD says 89 people have been struck by trains in New York City so far this year. That's up from 53 people this time last year.

However, ridership is also up since the peak of COVID. Many commuters say they're uneasy after Wednesday's incident.

"People must pay attention for this one, very attention," one commuter said.

"This whole New York City transit thing, it's a literal nightmare, it's a death trap," said Crown Heights resident Kim Watson.

Police say security cameras were on and working at the station when all this happened, and they are still reviewing the footage.

Both train crews involved have been taken off duty while the MTA investigates.

Comments / 14

Donna Powell
4d ago

The conductor was suppose to be looking out, when they close the door front and back to make sure everything is clear, so this is something to to look into immediately. A young man lost his life.

Reply(1)
11
Barbara Barrish
4d ago

The gap between the train and the edge of the ground in the station is horrific in some places. Especially on a curve. I have visions of me falling between many times. Its VERY unsafe

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

NYPD: Man impersonates UPS employee, breaks into Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is looking to identify a man who impersonated a UPS delivery worker and robbed an apartment in Brooklyn. Police say a suspect dressed as a UPS employee earlier in June to enter a 28-year-old man's apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street. The suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with a wooden stick and forced himself into the apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Ambulances collide responding to call in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
City
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Transit officer assaulted on first day of solo patrols

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Davey
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Bronx, N.Y. man facing charges

LAWRENCEVILLE – Darrin J. Jordan, 25, from Bronx, N.Y. is charged with destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more, petit larceny – less than $1,000 not from a person, destruction of property valued at less than $1,000 and disorderly conduct on June 3, 2022. Captain Brad Evan...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
CBS New York

4 hurt, including 2 firefighters, in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt in an overnight fire in Brooklyn. The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home on East 34th Street in Midwood. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring into the sky. Two of the injured were taken to Kings County Hospital in serious condition. Two firefighters were also hurt but are expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Jerry Otero of Staten Island arrested for allegedly punching umpire

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in an attack on umpire during a youth baseball game in Branchburg, New Jersey.Parent coach Jerry Otero from Staten Island was arrested after turning himself into police on Tuesday.Authorities said Otero punched the 72-year-old umpire so hard earlier this month it left him with a broken jaw and concussion.Otero is charged with aggravated assault and assault at a youth sports event.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Nypd#Train Station#Accident
PIX11

Child forced into closet by Brooklyn armed robber

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 6-year-old child was among the victims of an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Brooklyn. Nobody was hurt in the gunpoint robbery last Thursday, but the store manager and local residents alike acknowledge that the crime could have been deadly. They also called on investigators to do more to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS New York

Yonkers cafe helps save woman thanks to note on order

YONKERS -- A Yonkers cafe helped police rescue a hostage in the Bronx, thanks to a message on Grubhub.CBS2's Jessica Moore reports on how quick-thinking employees may have saved someone's life.The order came in to the Chipper Truck Cafe at 5 a.m. Saturday -- an Irish breakfast sandwich, a cheeseburger, and an alarming note."People normally put notes like, 'Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?" But never something like this," employee Alicia Berme told Moore.In what appears to be a hurried message, the person ordering wrote...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy