Cincinnati, OH

Lakota educator wins international award

By FOX19 Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lakota educator is the winner of an international award, the school district announced Friday. Woodland Elementary School’s innovation specialist, Kimberly Carlson, received a “20 to Watch” Award from the International Society of Technology in Education (ISTE), according to Lakota spokeswoman Betsy Fuller....

#Lakota#Innovation#K12#Iste
