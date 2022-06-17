US lawmakers call for universal charging standard - but not necessarily for USB-C

Transform your content with the DJI Transmission video solution. It combines a monitor, controller, video receiver, and recorder and is compatible with Ronin-series products and DJI Master Wheels. Moreover, this wireless video solution incorporates O3 Pro video transmission technology and an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance. It also supports transmission at 1080p/60 fps. All the while, it has a maximum bitrate of 50 Mbps and live audio monitoring at 16-bit 48 kHz. Furthermore, the DJI Transmission supports triple-band automatic frequency hopping, which automatically scans the electromagnetic environment. Best of all, with a built-in frequency sweeper, it lets you manually select the optimal channel to avoid interference between gadgets. Finally, for a crew with multiple teams—such as lighting and props—you can enable an unlimited number of receivers. This takes shooting awareness and efficiency to new heights.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO