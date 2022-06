SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – You may be surprised at the things you can accomplish when you come together as a group to support others. Employees of ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW30, MeTV4.2 and the Nexstar Salt Lake City Traffic Hub sorted and boxed nearly six crates of donated canned goods and dry-food at the Utah Food Bank Friday. June 17th – moving approximately 5,700 pounds of food which is nearly 3 tons.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO