Ericsson is extending its legal battle with Apple over 5G patents, with new filings indicating the patent infringement fight will also be taking place in the United Kingdom. In early 2022, Ericsson and Apple scaled up their disagreements over 5G patents that Ericsson believes Apple infringed with the iPhone and other products. In the latest development in the affair, Ericsson is taking the war to the U.K.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO