Humphreys, MO

Humphreys Man And Browning Woman Arrested on Felony Charges

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Humphreys man and Browning woman were arrested Thursday afternoon in Sullivan County on felony level charges. Troop B of the Highway Patrol...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

kttn.com

Ridgeway man facing domestic assault and weapons charges

A Ridgeway man faces nine felony charges in Harrison County after he allegedly hit a woman multiple times at his residence on June 19th. Forty-three-year-old Ronald Fredrick Gibson has been charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault and eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for June 22nd.
RIDGEWAY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man accused of shooting deputy has case moved to Linn County

The case of a Randolph County man accused of shooting a deputy is transferred to another county on a change of venue. A Randolph County judge, last week, moved the case of Jason Garner, of Moberly, to Linn County. Garner was arrested in March after he allegedly grabbed a deputy’s...
MOBERLY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Saturday at about 11:25 pm. 18-year-old Kiley S Singer was arrested on the warrant for alleged failure to appear on an alleged no seat belt charge. She posted bond and was released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Woman Reported Missing in Cameron Found Safe

CAMERON, MO – A missing woman whose last known address was in Cameron has been located and is said to be safe. The mother of 36-year old Jessica Marie Hughes-Salcedo reported her missing on May 27th, 2021 to the Cameron Police Department. Initial information released from the police department said Jessica’s mother had not spoken with her since May 18th, 2021 and that she had left personal items, stating she would be back for them but never returned.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe police report for the weekend of June 17, 2022

Among weekend reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, one person was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation of property damage and theft from a home in the 500 block of Webster Street. Police identified a suspect and later located him while on patrol and he was taken into custody. But...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle strikes Hedrick Medical Center clinic building

Chillicothe Police investigated an injury accident Monday morning where a vehicle struck the side of Hedrick Medical Center. Police said an attempt was being made to park the vehicle, but the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle went forward and struck the wall of the hospital on the side of the medical clinic.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Driver Crashes Into Hedrick Clinic

The Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into Hedrick Medical Center Monday morning. The incident happened at about 9:24 am on the Medical Clinic side, when the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the building. The vehicle did not go through the wall. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and moderate damage to the building.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Cowgill resident injured in crash on I-35; accused of DWI

A Cowgill resident was hurt Saturday morning in north Kansas City when the sports utility vehicle she was driving struck an Interstate 35 guard rail and overturned. Twenty-year-old Lillian Jeffers was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened on southbound I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway as...
COWGILL, MO
kttn.com

One dead, two injured in head-on crash on Highway 24

Two people were injured while another person was killed when two vehicles collided on Highway 24 in Randolph County. Pronounced dead at the scene was 77-year-old Loretta Harmon of Salisbury. She was transported to the Summerville Funeral Home. Eighty-two-year-old Mary Liebhart of New Boston and 86-year-old Kathryn Milner of Marceline...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man sentenced after he's caught with 14 pounds of marijuana in Cole County

A Moberly man is sentenced to probation after being caught with more than 14 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle in Cole County. Johnathon Fisher pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. The charge was amended down from delivery of a controlled substance.
kttn.com

St. Joseph man placed on probation after appearing in Grundy County court

A St. Joseph resident, Joshua Harding, has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of passing a bad check. On a plea agreement, Harding was sentenced to 90 days at the Grundy County Jail. Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson suspended the execution of the jail time and placed Harding on two years of supervised probation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Crews respond to concrete truck rollover in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, a rollover crash was reported on the north side of Kirksville. The crash happened at the bottom of the northbound on-ramp of Highway 63. When KTVO arrived at the scene, a damaged Kirksville Ready Mix concrete truck was on its side, and a tow truck crew was working to get the truck back on all wheels.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

One Arrested On Assault Charge – Juvenile May Also Face Charges

Officers arrested a 19 year old and information has been sent to the juvenile Office following an assault investigation that began at the end of April. Wednesday morning, officers were in the 1400 block of Dorney Drive to serve a Livingston County arrest warrant on a 19-year-old Chillicothe resident for Assault 3rd Degree-Special Victim. The warrant carries a Cash Only bond of $5,000.00.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

19 year old Chillicothe teenager arrested on assault allegation

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two people for alleged assault. The June 1st warrant accused a 19-year-old Chillicothe teenager of assault in the third degree on a special victim. Bond is $5,000 with the suspect held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The arrest was the result of a police...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

12-year-old boy from Chula injured in four-wheeler crash

A 12-year-old boy from Chula was hurt Saturday morning in the collision of a four-wheeler and a pickup truck. The boy was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Cliff Wilson of Chillicothe, was not reported hurt. The...
CHULA, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department reminds residents of Trenton’s Fireworks Ordinance

The Trenton Police Department reminds the public of the fireworks ordinance and the use of fireworks within the city limits of Trenton. The city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated on July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 a.m. to Midnight.
TRENTON, MO

