A Juror From The Johnny Depp Trial Says He Didn't Fall For Amber Heard's 'Crocodile Tears'

A juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has opened up about their perspective during the proceedings, saying that the jury didn't necessarily consider Heard's arguments sincere.

During an interview, the unidentified male juror told Good Morning America that when Heard broke down into tears while recalling her side of the story, the jury only saw "crocodile tears."

Narcity has not confirmed the identity of the juror. This is the first and only of the seven jurors from the trial to speak to the media about the high-profile Depp vs. Heard case, so it is unsurprising he requested that his identity remain anonymous.

According to the juror, Heard's emotions "didn't come across as believable."

"It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions," he said. "She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn't seem natural."

He said that Depp, on the other hand, did a better job of seeming sincere during his testimony.

He "just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions," said the juror.

The seven-person jury was ordered to court in Virginia, and participated in the six-week-long blockbuster celebrity trial that started in early April.

After the lengthy trial, involving confessions from both sides and many witness testimonies, the jury's verdict sided with Depp, who won the case by a landslide.

The jury agreed that Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. They awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages.

The juror, in his post-trial media statement, added that it wasn't just how Heard acted on the stand that led to the jury's verdict, but other factors also played a role. He said the jury scrutinized how Heard's team delivered the evidence while attempting to prove her side of the story.

"To rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying," said the juror.

"If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the 'aggressor,' a knife?" asked the juror. "If you really wanted to help Johnny Depp get off drugs, why are you taking drugs around him?"

It was recently confirmed by Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft that she is looking to appeal the decision.