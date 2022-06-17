ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A Juror From The Johnny Depp Trial Says He Didn't Fall For Amber Heard's 'Crocodile Tears'

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCNtk_0gDwR8xk00

A juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has opened up about their perspective during the proceedings, saying that the jury didn't necessarily consider Heard's arguments sincere.

During an interview, the unidentified male juror told Good Morning America that when Heard broke down into tears while recalling her side of the story, the jury only saw "crocodile tears."

Narcity has not confirmed the identity of the juror. This is the first and only of the seven jurors from the trial to speak to the media about the high-profile Depp vs. Heard case, so it is unsurprising he requested that his identity remain anonymous.

According to the juror, Heard's emotions "didn't come across as believable."

"It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions," he said. "She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn't seem natural."

He said that Depp, on the other hand, did a better job of seeming sincere during his testimony.

He "just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions," said the juror.

The seven-person jury was ordered to court in Virginia, and participated in the six-week-long blockbuster celebrity trial that started in early April.

After the lengthy trial, involving confessions from both sides and many witness testimonies, the jury's verdict sided with Depp, who won the case by a landslide.

The jury agreed that Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. They awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages.

The juror, in his post-trial media statement, added that it wasn't just how Heard acted on the stand that led to the jury's verdict, but other factors also played a role. He said the jury scrutinized how Heard's team delivered the evidence while attempting to prove her side of the story.

"To rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying," said the juror.

"If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the 'aggressor,' a knife?" asked the juror. "If you really wanted to help Johnny Depp get off drugs, why are you taking drugs around him?"

It was recently confirmed by Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft that she is looking to appeal the decision.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
StyleCaster

Johnny’s Lawyer Just Responded to Rumors She Had an ‘Inappropriate’ & ‘Unethical’ Relationship With Him During Amber’s Trial

Click here to read the full article. A serious matter. Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, addressed the dating rumors that circulated during their trial against Amber Heard. The attorney talked to People on June 10, 2022, about the romance claims and denied that she had an “unprofessional” relationship with her client.. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
People

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Court Stenographer Says a 'Few' Jurors Fell Asleep Throughout Trial

Some of the jurors in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation case struggled to stay awake during the entire six-week trial, according to the court stenographer. A seven-person jury, consisting of five men and two women, sided mostly with Depp in their verdict that was handed down on Wednesday afternoon in Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse. They awarded him $15 million in damages (which was reduced to $10.35 million due to a state law), finding that Heard defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#The Juror
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Benzinga

Here's What Johnny Depp Will Do After Court Case (And It's Not Star In A Movie)

Actor Johnny Depp might be turning away from movies temporarily after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what Depp has planned. What Happened: Depp was awarded $15 million in a defamation lawsuit against Heard last week. Although California state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, which leaves Depp with a $10.35 million award.
MUSIC
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s TikTok message about moving ‘forward’

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp’s first TikTok, in which he boasted about moving forward following their defamation trial. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement (via People). “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.” Heard, 36, also addressed the future of women’s rights in her immediate statement following her loss to Depp, 58, in court last week. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy