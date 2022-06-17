Baltimore Pride Celebations

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was slashed with a knife and three people were shot in four separate incidents in Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Police said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Preston Street in the city's Berea section after a report of two women fighting. On the scene, officers found the 24-year-old victim who had been cut several times. The suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested. Police did not immediately identify the suspect. Police said two women had been fighting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO