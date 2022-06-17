Baltimore Pride Celebations

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique event in Baltimore pairs biology with every day experiences in Baltimore's two-day summit to spark collaboration among community leaders, scientists and healthcare providers around the neurobiology of trauma. The Baltimore Trauma Summit was held at the Baltimore Convention Center on June 15th and June...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Explore the Downtown Baltimore Arts District and celebrate local cultural organizations and businesses through a self-guided stroll during the annual Bromo Art Walk. Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Tracie Williams and Owner and Artist of the Black Genius Art...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Erin Levitas Foundation is hosting its 3rd Annual Stroll and Roll Event to help stop sexual assault. Executive Director for the Erin Levitas Foundation Marissa Jachman shares more.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was more than a month ago when six city council members demanded a short-term crime plan in anticipation of a violent summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded with a plan that included additional overtime for officers and high visibility in high crime areas. After...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you just graduated and are now looking for a job, or if you are just in the job market, there are some do's and don'ts to be aware of to set yourself up for a successful interview. Rebecca Klein and Keith Scott TALLsmall Productions shares...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This Sunday, you can support a good cause and learn a thing or two about whiskey. Old Line Spirits is giving you the chance to bottle your own in support of the Baltimore Station. Co-Owner of Old Line Spirits Mark McLaughlin and Deputy Director of the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After another violent weekend in Baltimore City, the policies of the top prosecutor are back under the microscope as voters prepare to cast their ballots in four weeks. More than 10 people were shot over the weekend, killing six of them, including Trevor White, co-owner of...
More than a dozen mothers who have lost children to violence are uniting behind Baltimore city state's attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah. Liza Holley, a victim's mother, joins us live to explain why.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the Chief of Baltimore’s Trauma Response Team Dr. Andre Humphrey it’s a familiar place to be: frustrated. "I think it’s all political," he said. "I can’t understand to save my life that they recognize we’re a city in crisis and we have an organization, boots on the ground that they just choose to ignore," said Dr. Humphrey.
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers have charged 10 people 18 and under with murder so far this year. In comparison, 16 people 18 and under were charged with murder to date in 2021. Statistics also show nearly a dozen young people have been killed on the streets of...
Much like Sinclair Cares, Harford County is helping families in need this summer. The county has dedicated $830K to increase SNAP benefits. The funding will help nearly 10,000 at-risk children. Harford County is preserving African American history with a new grant program announced to coincide with Juneteenth. The grants will...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was slashed with a knife and three people were shot in four separate incidents in Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Police said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Preston Street in the city's Berea section after a report of two women fighting. On the scene, officers found the 24-year-old victim who had been cut several times. The suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested. Police did not immediately identify the suspect. Police said two women had been fighting. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A murder trial for a Baltimore woman, known for her role in an HBO Max film about Baltimore dirt bike riders, is set to begin this week. Lakeyria Doughty, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing her 33-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Wilson, on New Year's Day 2021. Officers found Wilson dead inside a home in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street in West Baltimore's Sandtown Winchester section.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s been more than a month since Fox45 News first broke the story of Baltimore City students who received report cards and attendance records, even though they were not in school. Project Baltimore is still working to get answers to many questions about why these...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A church leader from the Metropolitan Community church is speaking out after what he called an "intentional" burning of two LGBTQ pride flags earlier this week. The fire ripped through three-row homes, sending three people to the hospital and leaving neighbors on edge. “In a city...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Crime tape marked where over the weekend police said a woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood near Northwest Baltimore's Leakin Park. "I saw this woman laying there. It was clear she was dead and all the bullet wounds were to her head," said Milton B. Allen, who lives in the community.
After years of declining membership, efforts to unionize are back on the front page. Apple employees in Towson are the latest group of workers to demand better from big-name employers. John Westerhaus, an executive with Survey & Ballot Systems, joins us to explain why we are seeing more union votes,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has received zero campaign contributions since January, according to a new filing with the Maryland State Board of Elections. The filing comes after the state told Fox45 News Mosby's campaign was past due in campaign finance reporting, noting last week...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One Baltimore resident says the city hasn't done enough to help clean up the alley in his neighborhood. He says his calls to the city seem to get little response. "I don't think they would allow this in the Mayor's neighborhood. You wouldn't see this," said...
