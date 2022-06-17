ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Steph Curry's Viral Tweet After Winning 4th NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl1Kw_0gDwQ5Lm00

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

Steph Curry finished the game with 34 points, and he won his first career Finals MVP Trophy.

After the game, he sent out a tweet with a photo that has gone viral.

"Night Night", the four-time NBA Champion wrote in the caption of the photo.

This is the fourth time in the last eight season that the Warriors have won a title, which is the best stretch of any other team in the NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry Has 5-Word Message For Everyone Today

Stephen Curry has nothing left to prove. The star point guard led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years. He also picked up plenty of individual accolades along the way. In February, Curry was named the 2022 NBA All-Star MVP following a 50-point showcase. He also...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP

Andrew Wiggins knows the Golden State Warriors couldn’t have won the championship without him. His suffocating individual defense on Jayson Tatum left the Boston Celtics consistently stuck in the mud offensively. Wiggins’ 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals not only led the Warriors but afforded Steve Kerr the license to downsize without risk […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Franchise Awards: Stephen Curry Is The True Warriors' GOAT

In the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty. When you look back on NBA history, some of the most iconic dynasties in the Celtics, Lakers, and Bulls stand out. In the modern era, the Warriors have added themselves to that elite group. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the Warriors have some of the best players in the history of the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Kevin Durant shuts down Charles Barkley for hating on Warriors championships

Kevin Durant responded to Charles Barkley’s claim that he needs to be “the bus driver” of a championship team to earn respect from “the old heads.”. The Golden State Warriors are once again NBA Champions, which means that Kevin Durant will be discussed ad nauseam. Why? Because he left the Warriors in 2019 to join the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving, and they have yet to win an NBA title, let alone make it to the Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
FastBreak on FanNation

Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future

The NBA Finals just finished up between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and now the 2022 offseason is starting to heat up. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season. Prior to the Nuggets, Green played for the Brooklyn Nets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks
Sportico

Bill Russell Set to Join Babe Ruth on the Blockchain This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Over 1,000 NBA legends could soon be headed to the blockchain.  The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) recently signed a multiyear group licensing deal with athlete-focused NFT platform ARIA Exchange, with the first set of digital collectibles expected this summer. That first release will feature the likes of Clyde Drexler, Grant Hill, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Bill Russell, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Jerry West and Dominique Wilkins. “As the demand for legends and their one-of-a-kind collectibles skyrockets, this partnership with ARIA Exchange allows us to bring our legends into a new and innovative marketplace,...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy