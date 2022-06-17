ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kershaw Set to Make First Dodger Stadium Start Since April 30

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYyOf_0gDwPvlA00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to pitch at Dodger Stadium for the first time since April 30 Friday evening when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the injured list May 13 because of right sacroiliac joint inflammation, a condition that can cause lower back and or leg pain. Kershaw made a rehabilitation start with the Dodgers' Class-A California League affiliate Rancho Cucamonga on June 5, allowing one run on three hits in four innings, striking out seven.

Kershaw was activated from the injured list Saturday and faced the San Francisco Giants that day. He allowed two runs and three hits in four innings and was charged with the loss, his first of the season. The Dodgers lost the game, 3-2.

The left-hander is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA. The Dodgers are 4-2 in Kershaw's six starts.

Kershaw's most recent start at Dodger Stadium was on April 30, when he became the franchise's career strikeout leader, passing the late Hall of Famer Don Sutton.

The Dodgers (39-23) enter Friday's play in second place in the National League West, a half-game behind the San Diego Padres, who have won four consecutive games and eight of their last nine. This is the first time the Dodgers have not led or shared the division lead since April 30.

Right-hander Zach Plesac (2-4) will start for the Guardians (32-27), who have won four straight and seven of their past eight to move into second place in the American League Central, two games behind Minnesota. Plesac is a nephew of Dan Plesac, who pitched for six major league teams between 1986 and 2003.

Cleveland will be playing at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014. The Guardians and 13 of the other 14 American League teams will play three games at Dodger Stadium every other season beginning in 2023, while the Los Angeles Angels will play two each season.

The Dodgers' customary Friday night postgame fireworks show will be themed to summertime music. Fans will be invited onto the field to watch the show, which will take place before 11 p.m. and is subject to cancellation if the game lasts too long.

The 7:10 p.m. game will be televised exclusively by Apple TV+. A subscription to Apple TV+ is not required, only an Apple ID. It will be available at tv.apple.com and across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart televisions, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes.

More information on how to watch the game is available at support.apple.com/en-us/HT213099.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Dan Plesac
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy