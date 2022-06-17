Kershaw Set to Make First Dodger Stadium Start Since April 30

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to pitch at Dodger Stadium for the first time since April 30 Friday evening when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the injured list May 13 because of right sacroiliac joint inflammation, a condition that can cause lower back and or leg pain. Kershaw made a rehabilitation start with the Dodgers' Class-A California League affiliate Rancho Cucamonga on June 5, allowing one run on three hits in four innings, striking out seven.

Kershaw was activated from the injured list Saturday and faced the San Francisco Giants that day. He allowed two runs and three hits in four innings and was charged with the loss, his first of the season. The Dodgers lost the game, 3-2.

The left-hander is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA. The Dodgers are 4-2 in Kershaw's six starts.

Kershaw's most recent start at Dodger Stadium was on April 30, when he became the franchise's career strikeout leader, passing the late Hall of Famer Don Sutton.

The Dodgers (39-23) enter Friday's play in second place in the National League West, a half-game behind the San Diego Padres, who have won four consecutive games and eight of their last nine. This is the first time the Dodgers have not led or shared the division lead since April 30.

Right-hander Zach Plesac (2-4) will start for the Guardians (32-27), who have won four straight and seven of their past eight to move into second place in the American League Central, two games behind Minnesota. Plesac is a nephew of Dan Plesac, who pitched for six major league teams between 1986 and 2003.

Cleveland will be playing at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014. The Guardians and 13 of the other 14 American League teams will play three games at Dodger Stadium every other season beginning in 2023, while the Los Angeles Angels will play two each season.

The Dodgers' customary Friday night postgame fireworks show will be themed to summertime music. Fans will be invited onto the field to watch the show, which will take place before 11 p.m. and is subject to cancellation if the game lasts too long.

The 7:10 p.m. game will be televised exclusively by Apple TV+. A subscription to Apple TV+ is not required, only an Apple ID. It will be available at tv.apple.com and across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart televisions, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes.

More information on how to watch the game is available at support.apple.com/en-us/HT213099.