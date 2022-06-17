ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Cornerback Micah Bell Looking To Bond With Notre Dame Staff During Official Visit

By Ryan Roberts
Notre Dame is looking to make a strong impression on Top 100 cornerback Micah Bell

Heading into the second of back to back important recruiting weekends, the Notre Dame staff is set to host Houston (Texas) The Kincaid School cornerback Micah Bell for the first time. With the Irish currently holding no cornerback commitment in the 2023 class, the Texas native has become even more important for the staff.

Even without yet visiting campus, Notre Dame already sits as one of the leaders for Bell’s services. In a recent top school announcement, the Irish were a part of a group that included Texas, Tennessee, Stanford, Michigan State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, Duke, Houston, and Harvard.

This visit, being the only one currently scheduled before Bell’s decision date of July 1, provides Notre Dame with a tremendous opportunity to make a big impression. Bell is excited for the chance to see everything Notre Dame has to offer.

“I’m looking forward to just getting to know what makes Notre Dame so historical,” Bell explained. “There is obviously a reputation that comes with the program and I’m excited to see everything.”

So far, Notre Dame’s biggest impact has been the coaching staff and relationships they have forged with Bell. It has allowed the Irish to get in a great position prior to the upcoming visit.

“My relationship with Coach ( Mike ) Mickens and Coach ( Marcus ) Freeman is great,” Bell said. “They check in with me constantly and have made me really feel wanted.”

The staff has continued to sell the vision for Bell as a part of the Notre Dame program. There is no question where he fits ideally on the next level.

“They obviously want me on defense playing defensive back,” he said. “They have big plans for me on the defensive side of the football. They have also talked to me about special teams returning kicks. They think I can be a weapon as a returner.”

The timeline has remained the same for Bell no matter the result of the visit. Notre Dame enters the visit in a great place already.

“I’m still committing on July 1st,” Bell explained. “Notre Dame is in my top seven and has as good of a chance as anyone. They have done a great job in my recruitment.

“Really, it’s just the tradition that Notre Dame has and how well balanced they are academically and athletically. It’s a really easy sell for a student athlete.”

Bell has quickly become a must get recruit for the Notre Dame class. He’s the type of high upside athlete who the Irish want and need this cycle.

Bell is a dynamic two-way performer for the Kincaid School at running back and cornerback. Who does the majority of his fans get on the offensive side of the football, rushing for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on just 134 carries. That 8.3 yards per carry also led the team. Bell has been used sparingly on the defensive side of the ball, recording just 18 total tackles in limited opportunities. He also averaged 34.8 yards per kick return, taking one back for a touchdown.

On film, Bell’s athleticism is on full display. Judging by his resume as a track and field sprinter that should be no surprise. The Texas product boasts personal bests of 10.41 in the 100-meter dash, 20.89 in the 200 and a 24’5.25” in the long jump.

The majority of major recruiting platforms have Bell ranked as a consensus four-star player, and 247Sports is especially high on him, ranking Bell as the No. 55 overall player and No. 8 cornerback in the cycle. 247Sports also has him pegged as the No. 12 player in the state of Texas, a territory that has become a priority for Notre Dame to get into more regularly. Notre Dame already has two Texas commits in the 2023 class, wide receiver Braylon James and safety Peyton Bowen .

The 5-11, 165-pound athlete holds an incredibly impressive offer list. The notable programs who have offered include the Irish, Texas, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Baylor, Stanford, TCU, Purdue, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Louisville, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Kansas among many others.

