ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

MI Supreme Court denies Larry Nassar appeal

By Morgan Womack
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lh89n_0gDwPDMY00

Rachael Denhollander addresses the court during her victim impact statement on the second day of sentencing for Larry Nassar on Feb. 2, 2018, in the Eaton County courtroom. Nassar faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton. Denhollander was the first women to publicly accuse Nassar of abuse.

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Sixth defendant sentenced for making fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund

Six of the seven defendants charged in connection with fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund have been sentenced.According to the Lansing State Journal, Mary Riley, the sixth defendant, was sentenced on June 17. She pled guilty to a count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and was ordered to pay MSU a total of $41,243.Riley, along with the other defendants, was offered three years of probation and no jail time if the restitution is paid. In May 2019, MSUPD released a press release stating that the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants resulting in 22 fraudulent claims of over $527,000.The other defendants who pled guilty include Corey Riley and Tammy, Donita, Marcetta and Porter Johnson. The Healing Fund was initially frozen in July 2018 due to possible fraudulent claims. In December 2018, it was announced the fund would be discontinued. It was re-established in early 2019.Those eligible for use of the fund are those who received treatment from ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar and parents, guardians or spouses of those who received treatment.
WILX-TV

‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar. “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence. Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after...
WILX-TV

Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eaton County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Eaton County, MI
Government
fox2detroit.com

Florida woman dead after 5 overdose at west Michigan hotel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Denhollander
Person
Larry Nassar
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Early Morning Teen Fight prompts multiple law enforcement agencies to residence

In the early morning hours of June 19, at approximately 1 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Chapman Road in Stockbridge for “a large fight at a party” according to Field Officer Captain Andrew Daenzer. “Most of the party had dispersed when Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Mi Supreme Court
The State News, Michigan State University

Ingham County Prosecutor's Office sheds light on the rarity of death by hazing

Michigan State University students and Pi Alpha Phi fraternity members Ethan Cao, Hoang Pham, and Andrew Nguyen were arraigned and charged with hazing in relation to the death of pledge member, Phat Nguyen, on June 3. Cao, Pham and Andrew Nguyen were charged with one felony count of hazing resulting in death and three misdemeanor counts of hazing resulting in physical injury, according to East Lansing's District Court Register of Actions. However, cases of death by hazing are extremely rare in Ingham County, dating back to before the Michigan Law of Hazing was enacted in 2004."This is the first suspected...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man caught on camera trying to break into car

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police are reminding residents to lock their cars at night. A man pictured in the video above was caught on camera trying to break into a truck parked in its owner’s driveway at night. The incident occurred on the 200 block of N. Deerfield just before 4:00 a.m. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police warn public after four attempted break-ins on Friday in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – Police are urging Dexter residents to be vigilant after four attempted home invasions on Victoria Drive were reported on Friday, June 17. An unknown person cut through screens on back sliding doors trying to break into area homes, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. All of the doors were locked.
DEXTER, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
413
Followers
266
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy