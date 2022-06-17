MI Supreme Court denies Larry Nassar appeal

Rachael Denhollander addresses the court during her victim impact statement on the second day of sentencing for Larry Nassar on Feb. 2, 2018, in the Eaton County courtroom. Nassar faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton. Denhollander was the first women to publicly accuse Nassar of abuse.
Six of the seven defendants charged in connection with fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund have been sentenced.According to the Lansing State Journal, Mary Riley, the sixth defendant, was sentenced on June 17. She pled guilty to a count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and was ordered to pay MSU a total of $41,243.Riley, along with the other defendants, was offered three years of probation and no jail time if the restitution is paid. In May 2019, MSUPD released a press release stating that the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants resulting in 22 fraudulent claims of over $527,000.The other defendants who pled guilty include Corey Riley and Tammy, Donita, Marcetta and Porter Johnson. The Healing Fund was initially frozen in July 2018 due to possible fraudulent claims. In December 2018, it was announced the fund would be discontinued. It was re-established in early 2019.Those eligible for use of the fund are those who received treatment from ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar and parents, guardians or spouses of those who received treatment.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar. “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence. Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.
The Michigan Education Association and American Federation of Teachers commissioned a survey conducted by Public Policy Associates. Released in 2020, it reveals teacher certificates in Michigan declined 25% between 2013 and 2018. Two Democrats, Michigan Senator Dayna Polehanki of Livonia and Senator Winnie Brinks from Grand Rapids are introducing a...
A Michigan attorney general is facing criticism after she suggested that there should be “a drag queen for every school.”. Attorney General Dana Nessel made the comments during a civil rights summit in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday. Nessel is the first openly gay person voted into statewide office in...
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man suspected in a violent crime in Lansing was arrested after an extensive search Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:25 p.m. June 15, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Grand Ledge Police Department in apprehending a 26-year-old Lansing man involved in a violent crime and was armed with a handgun.
In the early morning hours of June 19, at approximately 1 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Chapman Road in Stockbridge for “a large fight at a party” according to Field Officer Captain Andrew Daenzer. “Most of the party had dispersed when Sheriff’s...
Michigan State University students and Pi Alpha Phi fraternity members Ethan Cao, Hoang Pham, and Andrew Nguyen were arraigned and charged with hazing in relation to the death of pledge member, Phat Nguyen, on June 3. Cao, Pham and Andrew Nguyen were charged with one felony count of hazing resulting in death and three misdemeanor counts of hazing resulting in physical injury, according to East Lansing's District Court Register of Actions. However, cases of death by hazing are extremely rare in Ingham County, dating back to before the Michigan Law of Hazing was enacted in 2004."This is the first suspected...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police are reminding residents to lock their cars at night. A man pictured in the video above was caught on camera trying to break into a truck parked in its owner’s driveway at night. The incident occurred on the 200 block of N. Deerfield just before 4:00 a.m. […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The recently merged Beaumont Health Spectrum Health System hired a new chief inclusion, equity, diversity and sustainability officer. Carlos Cubia, a former health executive, will lead the DEI effort at Michigan’s largest healthcare system, according to a June 20 news release. “Despite the life-altering...
DEXTER, Mich. – Police are urging Dexter residents to be vigilant after four attempted home invasions on Victoria Drive were reported on Friday, June 17. An unknown person cut through screens on back sliding doors trying to break into area homes, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. All of the doors were locked.
