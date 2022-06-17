MI Supreme Court denies Larry Nassar appeal

Six of the seven defendants charged in connection with fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund have been sentenced.According to the Lansing State Journal, Mary Riley, the sixth defendant, was sentenced on June 17. She pled guilty to a count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and was ordered to pay MSU a total of $41,243.Riley, along with the other defendants, was offered three years of probation and no jail time if the restitution is paid. In May 2019, MSUPD released a press release stating that the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants resulting in 22 fraudulent claims of over $527,000.The other defendants who pled guilty include Corey Riley and Tammy, Donita, Marcetta and Porter Johnson. The Healing Fund was initially frozen in July 2018 due to possible fraudulent claims. In December 2018, it was announced the fund would be discontinued. It was re-established in early 2019.Those eligible for use of the fund are those who received treatment from ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar and parents, guardians or spouses of those who received treatment.

