Bernie Sanders, in Chicago, blasts oil companies over high gas prices: Pass a ‘windfall profits tax on those crooks’

By A.D. Quig, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives to speak at a pro-union rally at Teamsters Local 705 on June 16, 2022, in Chicago. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders praised Starbucks and Amazon workers trying to unionize and railed against oil companies over high gas prices in a brief appearance in Chicago late Thursday.

The marquee speaker at a “Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed Rally” hosted by Teamsters and flight attendants unions, Sanders noted that gas prices are higher in Illinois than in his home state, and also that oil, food, pharmaceutical and insurance companies have recorded soaring profits this year.

“During this pandemic, during the breakdown of supply chains, during this terrible war in Ukraine, what the corporate world has done is use all of that to substantially raise prices in America,” Sanders told the crowd, going on to say he wants to pass a “windfall profits tax on those crooks.”

“Tonight, right here, in this great city, we’re bringing people together to tell the ruling class of this country we are sick and tired of their greed and we’re not asking anymore, we are telling them enough is enough,” he said.

The former Democratic presidential contender is on a swing through the Midwest. He was scheduled to appear Friday at rallies in Wisconsin and Iowa for striking workers at CNH Industrial plants.

And then Saturday, Sanders returns to Chicago, where he’s due to appear at a rally for two congressional contenders in Illinois’ June 28 Democratic primary: Delia Ramirez for the 3rd Congressional District and Jonathan Jackson, son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, in the 1st District.

Jack
4d ago

Backwards as usual, Bernie. When you punish a company for profiting, that will only give the company and its investors an incentive to invest their money elsewhere. If we want these companies to produce more we should eliminate obstacles to their profits. Basic economics... but socialists like Bern don't get it.

Carlos Rodriguez
4d ago

you know what is also over taxed in the state of Illinois Bernie dum dum... property tax!!! city stickers!!! license plates!!! cigarettes!! liquor!!! food!!! and the oil companies have nothing to do with that. matter of fact most people that are running away from the state of Illinois is because of the taxes that are being paid. running to the outskirts of other states around Illinois because the tax is less... is that also the oil company's fault!!!!!!

Samuel Howie
3d ago

If you look into it, the oil and gas companies are barely in the top 10 in profits in the last 2 years. Utilities and finance are above them and the goverment is subsidizing the utilities to go green and are heavily invested into the financial market.

