MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was an emotional day for many military members here in Meridian as an F-4 was brought back home after spending many decades in Arizona. “It’s an emotional feeling for me to see it come back. I came over here when the last one left-back in about 91, I think it was, and to see one come back now even though it’s on a trailer, once they get it back together and back on that pedestal, it’ll look like it’s flying again,” said Former Chief of Maintenance Maxey Phillips.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO