Beginning his barbecue journey in 2016 with a food truck, Jordan Wright has established a loyal ‘que scene in the Northwestern part of the state. That of course means that right now if you want some Wright’s Barbecue you’ll have to hoof it to their brick ‘n mortar locations in Fayetteville or Bentonville. However, on a recent visit to Little Rock, Wright pinged the capital city just a little before lunchtime, leading its loyal Twitter followers to some excitement and speculation that there might be some 100% wood-fire pit ‘que coming to The Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO