Save the Date for Chimney Rock National Monument’s 10th Anniversary

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southeastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 125 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of El Huerfano Trading Post, or 29 miles south of Bloomfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blanco Trading Post, El Huerfano Trading Post and Nageezi. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 117 and 148. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO