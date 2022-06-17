ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

Save the Date for Chimney Rock National Monument’s 10th Anniversary

On September 21, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed Chimney Rock National Monument, making it the seventh national monument managed by the USDA Forest Service. The Forest Service and Tribes are planning a 10th anniversary event to recognize the designation of Chimney Rock as a National Monument September 23-24, 2022. The 10th...

EDITORIAL: ‘Will Serve’… Part One

While sorting through miscellaneous papers and file folders that had been piling up on various flat surfaces in my home office, I came across a copy of the “WILL SERVE LETTER” that Public Works Director Martin Schmidt shared at a special meeting of the Pagosa Springs Sanitation General Improvement District (PSSGID) on June 7.
MONSOON Season starts early this year! Rain is here!!

Monsoon season started Friday night which is early for SW Colorado. The Durango Area is expected to receive more than an inch of rain over the weekend. When planning to visit or recreate in the Southwestern United States in the summertime, it’s important to be aware of the afternoon thunderstorms typical of “Monsoon Season“. This time of year should be associated with afternoon rainstorms and lightning, so be prepared and plan accordingly.
Spirit of the Southwest: Durango, Silverton, Ouray & Pagosa Springs

In downtown Durango, historic buildings filled with award-winning restaurants and art galleries line Main Ave., cyclists zip through the streets and you’ll occasionally hear the toot-toot of the departing Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Durango was actually founded by the Denver & Rio Grande Railway company in 1880,...
Meet ‘Healthy Archuleta’ Leadership Member Chris Frederics

The Archuleta County Nutrition Security and Health Equity Assessment which kicked off this past December 2021 continues its ongoing work to engage the community through a Community Learning and Leadership Circle (CLLC) that meets on a weekly basis. The CLLC is made up of a group of diverse Archuleta County community members, who are committed to contributing to the design of the assessment during this first phase of the project which will conclude at the end of June 2022. CLLC members engage in learning through module presentations facilitated by Healthy Archuleta and partner organizations about the concepts of nutrition security and health equity.
CDC Announces ‘Reskill, Upskill, New Skill’ Grant

The Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC) recently announced the May 5 award of $100,000 from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The Reskill, Upskill, New Skill (RUN) grant is part of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, targeted at rural communities in the state. The grant will support summer internships for construction trade and technical education (CTE) for local high school students, with trade participants in construction, culinary, health care and early childhood education, plus additional partners through Build Pagosa Inc. and the PSCDC.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southeastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 125 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of El Huerfano Trading Post, or 29 miles south of Bloomfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blanco Trading Post, El Huerfano Trading Post and Nageezi. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 117 and 148. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UPDATE: Two killed in brutal accident west of Norwood, Sheriff blames Crown Rally

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two men have been killed in what officials are saying is one of the most horrific traffic accidents they have ever seen. The victims were traveling at speeds over 140 miles per hour when their car flew off the highway, jumped a fence, rolled several times, and ejected the driver.
2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men have been sentenced for their drug, money laundering, and conspiracy. According to federal records, 34-year-old Jose Mendoza and his wife, 37-year-old Natalie Mendoza sold cocaine in Rio Arriba County. Officials say they would sell it to 29-year-old Ryan Rodriguez who would convert the cocaine and sell it to others […]

