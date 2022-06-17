ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, VA

Landfill: "Clean up your stink"

By DIANA MCFARLAND Star-Tribune Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smell wasn’t immediately apparent, but as the wind changed, it drifted in — a sour, distasteful stench that Mountain Hill residents say permeates their homes and has caused headaches, coughing, nausea and difficulty breathing for those with health issues. Last week, Julie Griffin was out weed...

chathamstartribune.com

Board to hire Berkley Group to conduct national administrator search

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to hire the Berkley Group to conduct a nation wide search for a new county administrator. The Berkley Group is the same consulting firm that worked with the Board to bring back former county administrator Clarence Monday to fill in on an interim basis.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

River District Association again recognized as Main Street organization

River District Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Danville is one of 863 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Orange Avenue improvements, USDA Summer Food Service Program and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Lynchburg Public Library’s Downtown Branch will reopen at 10 a.m. to the public after being closed due to COVID-19. The hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To celebrate the reopening, the Downtown Branch will host weeklong programs and activities for people of all ages.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days educates future generations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

WWII Day Camp, roundabout work and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A one-day camp for rising 1st-3rd graders will take place today. While there, children will be able to explore Normandy during this year’s World War II Day Camp. Children can experience the history and culture of northern France at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Daily activities, snacks and a T-shirt are included if you registered. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Traffic checkpoints lead to 17 citations within 6 hours in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Police spent hours inspecting hundreds of vehicles over the past few days during traffic checkpoint operations along Berry Hill Road in South Boston, leading to a total of 17 citations for various violations. The South Boston Police Department says officers conducted two separate traffic checkpoints in the 1500 block of […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

1 dead in Blue Ridge Parkway motorcycle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service. At around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch got a report about a single motor vehicle collision near Milepost 77. National Park Service law enforcement rangers as well as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County deputies find stolen tractor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the John Deere farm tractor, saying, “Currently there are no charges pending and we are still investigating this case.”. ORIGINAL STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large John Deere tractor...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Full shelter: 52 animals waiting on adoption at the RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you looking to kick off the summer by bringing home a new furry friend? The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) may have the solution. The RCACP announced on Tuesday, June 21 that it has 24 dogs and 28 cats filling up...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

1 person shot at intersection in Gretna, airlifted to Roanoke

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person had to be airlifted to Roanoke following a shooting in Gretna. According to Sgt. Eanes with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chaney Lane and Payne Street. Emergency dispatch says this happened around 10:30 p.m. on...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Ready to celebrate? Here are some 4th of July events near you

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Bedford County. Drive-In Movie: July 2, 9:20 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at Silver Lining Drive-In.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

You may see more yellow jackets than ever this summer. Here's why you should keep your distance

Whether yellow jackets deserve their reputation as a menace depends a lot on how many close encounters you've had lately. But this much is true: If provoked, yellow jackets will sting — often over and over — and summon many friends to the fight. They can build nests that overwhelm porch chairs and fill the insides of abandoned cars. And now, thanks to mild winters and long, dry summers, people and yellow jackets will be seeing more of each other.
ROANOKE, VA

