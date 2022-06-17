ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Close To Re-Signing Former Midfielder In Shock Transfer

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool are close to re-signing former player Jay Spearing according to a report.

The 33 year old left Liverpool in 2013 and has since played for Bolton, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and most recently Tranmere Rovers who he departed this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Chris Bascombe in the Telegraph, Spearing will return to the club to play for the under 23s.

As explained by Bascombe, he will have a dual role which is the idea of youth director Alex Inglethorpe.

As well as adding experience and helping the younger players who are close to breaking into the first team, Spearing will also be coaching some of the younger age groups at the academy.


The midfielder’s experience of the lower leagues will also be beneficial for those players that are sent out on loan to gain valuable experience.

This appears to be a smart move by Liverpool bringing back someone with vast playing experience and also knowing the club itself.

Spearing was always well liked at Liverpool and many will be pleased to see him return.

