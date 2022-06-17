FDA Approves COVID Vaccines For Kids Under Five

Health technology company Capital Rx recently announced a $106 million Series C funding round, which it will use to toward its mission to end drug price distortion. The fundraise was led by B Capital with participation from General Catalyst and existing investors, Transformation Capital and Edison Partners, bringing the total amount raised to $175 million. By combining price transparency with technology, Capital Rx aims to modernize the operating platform for prescription drug delivery and build more trust in America's healthcare system by changing the way prescription drugs are priced. A. J. Loiacono, CEO of Rx Capital, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

