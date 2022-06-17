ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Comanches welcome Durham as new commander

By Mari-Alice Jasper Fort Campbell Courier
fortcampbell-courier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoldiers assigned to Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), bade farewell to Capt. Leon R. Hilburn and welcomed Capt. Aaron Durham June 14 during a change of command ceremony at Strike Rock on Fort Campbell. During Hilburn’s 15...

