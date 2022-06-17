NFL Top Play-Callers: Where Does Commanders Scott Turner Rank?

While Scott Turner doesn't make the cut, a former member of Washington's staff is near the top of the list

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner has received his fair share of criticism for the team's offensive struggles.

While some look at the Commanders ' offensive play-calling as a big part of the problem, others will say it's hard for Turner to open up the playbook when his quarterback is limited and injuries are piling up.

Whatever the reason, Turner's play-calling abilities weren't enough to rank on a recent list of the NFL's best compiled by Pro Football Focus .

One former Washington offensive coordinator, however, did make the list.

Writes PFF :

"(Kyle) Shanahan makes the list this year for a few reasons. ... linebackers simply do not move against Shanahan's offense — they don’t flow in the run game, and they don’t bite on play action. With linebackers standing still, quarterbacks of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s caliber can simply “throw what’s called” — be a Ron Burgundy of sorts — and it ends up working out. Last year, Jimmy G posted a 107.4 passer rating when throwing the ball between 10-19 yards downfield...having just two big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays on such passes."

Some of the rankings on this list are supported by stats, such as the top three of Andy Reid (Chiefs), Kellen Moore (Cowboys), and Byron Leftwich (Buccaneers), while others like Shanahan are rooted more in scheme impact on the defense.

Washington 's offense was 21st in yards per play and 24th in points per game in 2021, and the tactical abilities of the unit didn't exactly strike fear in opponents across the league.

In fact, most teams who got outscored by this team last season point to their own deficiencies as to why it happened, versus admitting the Commanders imposed any kind of will upon them.

Again, some will say this is due to overly simplistic game plans, and others will blame limitations existing in the roster.

Whatever the reason, early signs from offseason practices show a more open version of the Washington Commanders offense than previously seen, and there are finally some weapons on the field to help execute that vision.