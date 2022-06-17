ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Gary Sinise Foundation visits installation, talks new relationship

By Sirena Clark Fort Campbell Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Campbell leaders hosted a visit by Gary Sinise Foundation staff June 14 to discuss future partnership opportunities that could lead to benefits for Soldiers and Families. The Gary Sinise Foundation, which recently moved its headquarters to Nashville, was established in 2011 by actor Gary Sinise to honor Soldiers, veterans, first...

Division celebrates cultural diversity during Army Heritage Month

Fort Campbell celebrated 247 years of the Army’s progress toward equity and inclusion June 10 at the Joe Swing Event Center during the installation’s Army Heritage Month Special Observance. The event used themed displays to showcase how Soldiers from different backgrounds have contributed to the Army’s story since...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Clarksville plans for patriotic July 4 celebration

As home to Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as well as other special forces units, Clarksville pulls out all the stops to celebrate our nation's independence. Dozens of veteran-owned businesses and patriotic-inspired places, people and events make Clarksville a perfect choice for a getaway to celebrate...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Comanches welcome Durham as new commander

Soldiers assigned to Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), bade farewell to Capt. Leon R. Hilburn and welcomed Capt. Aaron Durham June 14 during a change of command ceremony at Strike Rock on Fort Campbell. During Hilburn’s 15 months...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Habitat for Humanity celebrates dedication for newest homeowner

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a Jamestown Place home on June 11 with the help of supporters and volunteers. The home of Dontrel Washington and his young son was funded by the Clarksville Habitat ReStore, as well as mortgage payments from current Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County homeowners.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Local leaders encourage residents to celebrate Juneteenth

Sunday is not only Father’s Day, it’s also Juneteenth—the holiday that recognizes when the final slaves in Texas were told of the Emancipation Proclamation. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch and Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble recently read a proclamation noting the holiday locally, with Mayor Lynch citing the history of the day.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hundreds of American flags burned in annual VSO Flag Day ceremony

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Flag Day this week, the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization held its annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895. Around 800 American flags were disposed of honorably by burning. The ceremony is held to properly destroy worn, damaged, or otherwise unserviceable...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration

New numbers show more are people skipping traditional burial for their loved ones. A Nashville tech company is bridging the gap between the classroom and parents at home. Travellers Rest Historic House Museum showed off a new database that can be used to retrace the lives of people enslaved at the home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Stevenson brothers win at Fort Campbell skeet shoot

The Stevenson brothers, Barry and Jody of Calvert City, won several events at the Fort Campbell skeet shoot held on the base last weekend. Jody won the doubles event with a 96/100 and also won the 28g event with a 99/100. He was runner up in both the 12g and 410 and won the High Overall event with a 389/400. Barry came in 3rd in the High Overall event with a 385/400. Keith Brummitt of Benton was runner up in the 28g event with a 97/100.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Gary Sinise
Kentucky Headhunters Go Hunting Dinner At Paris Landing Lodge

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
PARIS, TN
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
Membership Passes Available for a Summer of Splash at White Limozeen

It’s hot out. This is the most obvious start to a blog post ever. Temps are breaking records and folks are looking for ways to conserve energy (in terms of both electricity and human-powered activity). But it seems a good reason for the next installment of my waterfront dining posts for summer 2022. Because if we ever needed an excuse to 1) not turn the oven on at home, and 2) get in the water, the current temperatures are it.
NASHVILLE, TN
Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
Gun Control Protest in Nashville: March For Our Lives

Around 1030am on June 11th, the Nashville Public Square began to fill with hundreds of people, all gathering in response to a recent phenomenon that has plagued the country over the last decade- Mass School Shootings. If you ask Americans from coast to coast, you'll get a vast spectrum of answers from Mental Health to School Security. The crowd in Nashville last weekend stood in solidarity with their approach to the issue: Gun Control. Embracing the first amendment, the protestors came raising signs and banners splattered with red paint, portraits of Uvalde victims, crude insults to the NRA and GOP, and for some parents -their children doubled as signs themselves- a reminder that kids are the focus of their argument. Despite the ridicule in their signs, the crowd was very approachable. After all, they were there because they wanted to be heard, and after speaking with a few high schoolers, parents, and longtime Nashville residents, it was clear that their motivation for coming out was to present to Tennessee legislators their goal- put an end to mass killings.
NASHVILLE, TN
Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN

