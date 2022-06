The new duo of VOLLMER grinding machines designed for machining carbide-tipped circular saw blades, is made up of the CS 860 and CSF 860. The sharpening specialist VOLLMER is presenting the machines, which stand out in particular thanks to uniform and intuitive operation, at the GrindingHub 2022 trade fair in Stuttgart. Thanks to simple control and programing via the touchscreen or keyboard, users can learn how to use the machine in no time. Innovative measuring equipment, handling systems for unmanned machining, as well as the networked data exchange via a standard IoT Gateway, automate the production processes for carbide-tipped circular saw blades with various tooth geometries.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO