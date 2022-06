Back in March, Norwegian Band To Watch Spielbergs circled back with “Brother Of Mine,” their first new song since 2020. That and the 2020 single “Go!” ended up being previews of a new album, Vestli, out in August. Last month, we heard two more tracks from the album: “When They Come For Me” and “Get Lost.” Now, we have another single; it’s called “Every Living Creature.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO