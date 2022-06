I have a confession to make: professionally, I am hiding the fact that I’m about to have a baby in a week or two. I run my business completely remotely. No one can see much past my chest on video calls, and if it doesn’t come up, I don’t bring it up.I want to create the illusion that I’m working all the time, the virtual version of the old adage of the jacket on the back of your desk chair with your light on, burning the midnight oil. It’s a mindset that’s toxic and antiquated, yet still permeates through me,...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO