If you drive you probably are always alert to make sure you don't get into a crash. However some crashes you can't avoid. Many drivers lose their lives every year in vehicle crashes. In fact road deaths in Washington State reached a 20-year high in 2021. Information from the Washington State Patrol says 663 fatality crashes last year and they say the trend continues this year. It's why the Washington Traffic Safety Commission is launching one of its largest public education campaigns in its history this summer called "Together We Get There."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO