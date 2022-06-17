ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Updated: Three Injured in Boating Millsboro Area Boating Accident

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLSBORO, Del.- Three people were injured early Thursday evening in a boating accident that happened on the Indian River near the NRG power plant. Delaware Natural Resources Police said...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced. Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Three Injured in Ocean City Stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Authorities say three people were left hospitalized after being stabbed in a late Monday night fight in Ocean City. Ocean City police said that shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 10-block of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. When officers arrived on the scene, they located three victims with stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Millsboro, DE
Accidents
Millsboro, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Millsboro, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river. The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro. A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling...
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Natural Resources#Accident#Nrg#A I Dupont Hospital#Beebe Hospital
WBOC

Viewing Held for Slain Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- A public viewing was held Tuesday morning for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. The hearse carrying Hilliard's remains was escorted by a police motorcade from Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, which is hosting both the viewing and funeral. Hundreds of members of law enforcement as well as members of the community are gathered at the church for the event.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Car Crash

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford. Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del. Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
MAGNOLIA, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Bicyclist Killed in Dover Hit and Run

DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover. Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

8 Injured in Two Car Crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Eight People were injured in a car accident late Friday night in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the two car accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Rt. 24 and Warrington Rd. When crews arrived, they found four people in each car. The cars were heavily damaged. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get two people out of the car.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive. More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, attended...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County

Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest. Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week w…. Viewing Held for Slain Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Updated 7 hrs ago. A public viewing was held...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy