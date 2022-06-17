ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Ryan Sherriff: Rehab shifts to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sherriff (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sent to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. Jesus Aguilar (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, so Diaz will return to the minors after spending the past few days in Miami. The 25-year-old appeared in three games during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-10 with a double, a run and five strikeouts.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Seth Brown: On bench against lefty

Brown will sit against Seattle southpaw Marco Gonzales on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Brown started against the last two lefties the Athletics faced but will be on the bench this time around. Christian Bethancourt will take over at first base.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Confirmed to start Wednesday

Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sherriff
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft told by umpires to remove wedding ring under glove

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft balked at the enforcement of an MLB rule after being told to remove his wedding ring from under his glove by umpires during Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. According to a report by Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Ashcraft was told to take the ring off his left hand during a foreign substance inspection in the first inning.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Triple A#Rehab
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Double, two steals

Engel went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Toronto. Engel made it on base in all but one of his plate appearances and swiped his eighth and ninth bases. He's reached base safely in his last four starts, going 6-for-18 in that span. Tuesday, he hit sixth in Chicago's lineup for the third time in his last four appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits Tuesday's game

Perez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez appeared to aggravate the injury during the top of the third inning while fouling off four pitches amid a 10-pitch strikeout, and he was replaced behind the plate for the bottom of the frame. The 32-year-old spent time on the injured list with a sprained left thumb in May, and he's been unable to fully shake the injury since returning from the shelf.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Receives first MLB call-up

The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Aranda joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Manuel Margot (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday along with fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Since he had seen work at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) this season, Aranda won't be a candidate to directly replace either Kiermaier or Margot in the Rays' regular lineup, but the versatile Vidal Brujan could begin seeing more work in the outfield to facilitate playing time for Aranda. The 24-year-old slashed .310/.386/.512 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases in 280 plate appearances for Durham prior to receiving his first big-league call-up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Franco (quadriceps) is set to move his rehab assignment Wednesday to Triple-A Durham from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Between games Saturday and Monday in the FCL, Franco went 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits, an RBI and a run scored. Even...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Return not imminent

Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy